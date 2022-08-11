Pro-Files: West’s career a worldwide adventure - PGA of Australia

In a 30-year journey that has taken him around the world – managing golf clubs throughout Australasia and even coaching on the PGA TOUR – Barry West has fully embraced every aspect of life as a PGA Professional.

“Time certainly flies,” he laughs.

It certainly does when you have given as much as West has; his service positively impacting golfers and helping businesses to flourish right around the world.

Surrounded by golf from the first, West wonders if perhaps he was always destined for a career in the sport in some capacity. His father was the General Manager of a couple of clubs when he was growing up and West’s mother also held roles in golf administration.

“We actually lived at the back of the clubhouse at Victoria Park,” he recalls of his formative years in Brisbane.

“I first started playing when I was four and really was born and bred into golf.”

Imbued with a passion from that early stage, West commenced his time as a Trainee (now PGA Associate) in 1989 as a 16-year-old, before landing his first job at Club Med, Lindeman Island. An eye-opening experience, a lot was asked of West in those early years.

“It was a brand-new resort and I would be running clinics for up to 90 people, with a blend of sometimes eight languages,” he says. “It was pretty stressful and I certainly didn’t sleep much in those six months!”

From there, West moved to Kooralbyn Valley Golf Course where he worked under Australian golf legend, Randall Vines. There, he spent three years as the Teaching Professional before assuming the role of Head Professional himself in 1997.

“I learned a lot from Randall,” he recalls. “We did clinics together all the time and when he retired, they were certainly big shoes to fill.”

Although he enjoyed his time coaching, as well as the range of responsibilities that came with the role of being a Head Professional, West had set his sights on working more in management – an opportunity that presented itself at Kooralbyn.

“At that stage, my main goal was to become a Director of Golf. I was instantly drawn to the management side of it,” he explains.

“Because I grew up in golf, I think I liked being part of the whole club. I wanted to have a mix and be involved with the members and help guide the club in the right direction.”

Director of Golf for eight years at Kooralbyn and having ticked off a major career goal by the age of just 24, West’s next step – and one that has seen him through more than 20 years – came courtesy of a chance meeting with the Troon Golf Management network in 2008.

“I knew some people in that network and had lunch with the Australasian manager,” West explains.

At that meeting, he was asked to move to South Korea immediately, to take up the management of the new Alpensia Golf and Country Club in Seoul.

A big decision – and one that has impacted his life ever since – West was willing to take the risk.

“I remember thinking I’d better go home and check with my family – but I ended up packing my bags and going to South Korea, where I was based in Seoul for six months.”

Barry West at the officially handover of management of Lion Lake Country Club.

His first time working overseas, West went all-in and shifted to China thereafter, his reputation as a ‘pre-opening General Manager’ earning him a place at the Lion Lake Country Club in Guangdong.

“In my role, (as a pre-opening General Manager) I was tasked with getting the clubs all ready to go, opening them and then handing it off to the next person to run from there,” West explains.

At Lion Lake, however, this went to another level as the size of the club meant West had his work cut out for him. As he managed 350 staff – including 50 full-time chefs and 150 caddies – he remembers his work in Asia as challenging, but ultimately very rewarding.

“At one stage I had 150 caddies following me around the golf course and I was showing them all how to read a putt and mark a golf ball on the greens,” he explains.

“Added to that, throughout my time (at both Alpensia and Lion Lake), I couldn’t speak Korean or Chinese – it was pretty tricky!”

Thankfully, the language of golf endured and his hard work was rewarded, as Lion Lake was named “Best New Golf Club” in China during West’s time as General Manager.

***

While he thrived as a General Manager, West’s unwavering passion for the game saw him maintain an active association to coaching throughout this period, working with two-time PGA Tour winner, Steven Bowditch, whom he met and coached at Kooralbyn.

“I kept teaching him in the middle of all this time,” he recalls. “I went to the States three years in a row for a month or six weeks at a time and would caddie and coach him on the PGA Tour.”

Undoubtedly a career highlight, West looks back at Bowditch’s 2014 Masters campaign with particular fondness.

“I got to go down Magnolia Lane with him every morning,” he says. “I’ve been to a lot of golf tournaments but that week at the Masters was something different. It’s unique.”

Barry West with Steven Bowditch at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2014 Masters.

***

Since returning home to Australia in 2012 West has been working as the Director of Golf at Mollymook Golf Club on the New South Wales South Coast.

Another big club, with more than 1,400 golf members and a further 10,000 social members, West has been able to bring together his range of experience to help the club thrive.

“I’ve been very keen to get on the front foot with members,” he explains. “Being available to meet with them and have a chat with people around the club is a big part of what I do here.”

More than that, West is showing a willingness to change, making golf more accessible for more people, more often. Having introduced multi-tee competitions as well as open competitions for men and women, West prides himself on creating a welcoming environment for everyone.

“We want to give people the chance to feel comfortable playing golf how they want to play,” he explains. “To enforce that whether you’re a male or a female, young or old – it doesn’t matter – you are a member of Mollymook Golf Club.”

The continuation of a remarkable career as a PGA Professional, West is committed to maintaining an exceptional level of service for everyone at Mollymook.

“I think the PGA brand speaks for itself,” he says. “Once a golfer knows they are talking to a PGA Professional, they trust your word – after all, we are always trying to help them take the steps that will be best for them.”

An attitude that has sustained his prolonged success in the industry, West is grateful for the opportunities that the game has afforded him and hopes he can inspire others to recognise what can be achieved in golf as a PGA Professional.

“You really can end up anywhere in the world. Just look at me,” he adds.

“I really think its important that all young Professionals and Associates realise that.

“The doors really do open up for you and the world is your oyster.”

Barry West’s 30 years of service as a PGA Member was acknowledged at the recent NSW State Meeting.