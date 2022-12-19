Pro-Files: Roberts returns home after overseas odyssey - PGA of Australia

“My next door neighbour was hitting shots across the road into the paddock adjacent to our property. I asked for a go – and that was it, I was started in golf.”

An inconspicuous introduction to the game, that is Ian Roberts’ first golfing memory.

From there, he has gone on to enjoy a decorated career in the sport, that has spanned nearly four decades, seven countries and a great deal of personal and professional fulfilment, mostly as a manager helping to steer some of the world’s biggest golf clubs and resorts in the right direction.

Having most recently led the Singapore Island Country Club as the Director of Golf and Sports, Roberts has now returned home to Australia; specifically, to the Royal Sydney Golf Club, where he commenced a role as Director of Golf in November.

“It has been an awesome ride, but the opportunity to return to Australia was always on my mind,” he says.

Having been bitten by the travel bug during his playing days when he toured Australia, Europe, Canada and Asia, Roberts, who became a PGA Professional in 1983, instantly saw the appeal in management when he started working in golf.

“I was drawn to the management side of the industry by the chance to travel and leave Australia,” he recalls. “I was given my first opportunity to work in golf overseas in Fiji and that opened up a lot of opportunities for me.”

It was there in Fiji – at the Denarau Golf and Racquet Club – where Roberts established himself as an invaluable Director of Golf. There for just three years, he led the pre-opening team through a $250 million golf project, before seeing the Club voted the number 1 resort golf course in the south east Pacific region for two years running.

“To be involved in that whole process, opening a venue and then seeing guests come in is a very rewarding feeling,” he smiles.

From there, it was full throttle for Roberts. Moving to Indonesia and then to India, he got a taste for General Management at the Klub Golf Rimba Irian Sheraton, before establishing India’s first night-golf offering at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Keen to stretch himself as much as possible at this early stage in his career, Roberts felt his grounding as a PGA Professional meant that he could tackle any challenge that came in his direction, at home or far away.

“I think what the traineeship (now PGA Membership Pathway Program) taught me was how to engage with club members themselves,” Roberts explains. “When you are dealing with high-level people, it teaches you to keep up with world events, not just golf itself. I had to have a broad understanding of a range of subjects.

“It’s the people skills that I think most PGA Members have. They are good at making conversations, meeting people and engaging.”

Bringing together a range of skills, Roberts also acknowledges that his time as a player taught him lessons that have been invaluable in both his personal and professional life.

Winner of the 1985 Tasmanian Open and the 1987 Alberta Open on the Canadian Tour, Roberts enjoyed his time as a Touring Professional, but felt something was missing – and happily that is what he found once he started working vocationally in the golf industry.

“Playing golf is an individual sport, it’s all about yourself. If you’re not playing well, it affects your personality,” he explains. “It can be very selfish when it’s all about you, and I thought there is more to life than that.

“On the other hand, when you are working in golf, you are giving. Whether you are a coach imparting your knowledge, or in my role now, it is about passing on information to younger people.”

It was that sense of purpose and collegiality that sustained Roberts as he continued his worldwide adventure; returning to Australia briefly for a successful stint at The Glades Golf and Spa Resort, before moving across three different clubs and resorts in Indonesia between 2007 – 2011.

Wherever he went, success inevitably followed as Roberts demonstrated a willingness and an uncanny ability to bring together big teams to achieve financial and non-financial goals alike.

Whether it was driving increased membership and participation numbers at Meru Valley Golf and Country Club, the completion of a $3.5 million five-story clubhouse upgrade at the Mountain View Golf Club, or leading The Glades to be the number 1 resort course in Australia, Roberts gave his all to every venue he managed.

“Whatever I was doing, wherever I was, it was all developing my skills and opening up my mind,” he reflects. “Living and immersing yourself with other cultures is also such a great part of being overseas. It was just an awesome ride.”

Although he tackled so many different challenges around the world – and not all of them golf specific – it was his affinity for golf course design, and fully immersing himself in that process that stands out as a favourite memory for Roberts from his decorated career overseas.

The Director of Golf Sports at the Tanah Merah Golf and Country Club in Singapore for six-and-a-half-years, Roberts was tasked with working with various committees and teams on the redevelopment of the club’s two separate 18-hole sites. Engaging Phil Jacobs – Gary Player’s preferred designer – and Robert Trent Jones II, Roberts threw himself into the process.

“We start by engaging designers who have experience in the region, and then work closely with the redevelopment committee at every step,” he recalls.

Going on to detail the intricacies of “shaping” golf holes to suit the natural environment, as well as to suit the membership’s preferences for difficulty, safety and accessibility, Roberts’ knowledge and passion for the subject shines through.

“It really is one of my favourite memories, going through that process and then opening the golf course is a pretty amazing feeling.”

Without a doubt, however, Roberts’ most demanding role came in his most recent stint at Singapore Island Country Club. Overseeing a club that had 4.5 golf courses, 2 clubhouses, 2 Olympic swimming pools and 400 golf buggies, tennis and squash, as well as indoor bowling and social programs for members, his was a never-ending role.

“The job there was massive,” he laughs. “I was very grateful to have the support of the committee, staff and management who all helped to support my role, covering so many areas – it was a great team.”

During that time too, Roberts further demonstrated his ongoing commitment to providing the best possible service, completing the Advanced Diploma of Leadership and Management through the PGA Institute.

An opportunity he took to ensure he remains abreast of every aspect of club management, it was a chance for him to blend his lived experience with the theory and industry best-practice that the PGA provides.

“I don’t think you can overstate the importance of the PGA education programs,” he reflects. “It is particularly valuable for PGA Professionals to help go that next step.

“More broadly, everyone in the PGA is willing to share their knowledge and, in that way, I think golf can be such a great stepping stone.”

Now back in Australia, Roberts is looking forward to taking the reins at one of Australia’s most prestigious clubs, prepared to lead the Golf Department at the Royal Sydney Golf Club through its next chapter.

Imbued with the positive attitude that has underpinned his entire professional career, Roberts also believes a focus on inspiring and assisting the next generation will help ensure success.

“It is really important that we continue to prioritise junior golf as the future of the game,” he says. “We need to look at the programs and options we offer in this area and ask ourselves whether we keep doing certain things when they work, or liven up different programs and add value when it is warranted.”

Cognisant too that his new position will vary slightly from the management of big resorts that he has tackled of late, he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“For me now, it’s about developing younger people and getting the best out of them,” he said. “There is nothing better than seeing people move forward in their lives because you helped them.

“At Royal Sydney now, my mission is very simple, I just want to work out how I can get the best out of our people.”

Additionally, the position at Royal Sydney will give Roberts the chance to be part of another course redesign. The Club set to undertake the Championship redevelopment in early 2024, it is all part of an exciting process, as Roberts look to elevate Royal Sydney’s offering even further.

“Everything that we do will be in service of adding value to the member experience and continued staff development,” he explained.

Ultimately, it is an enduring love for the game that keeps Roberts coming back – and in working at Royal Sydney, he is looking forward to engaging fully with the membership and maybe even getting the clubs back out of the bag again.

“I’ll have to get my training wheels back on again,” he laughs. “Because of my roles recently, I haven’t played all that much, but I certainly want to get out and play with the members regularly.

“It’s just so much fun to be back. Since it’s been so long, I am particularly looking forward to rekindling relationships, getting to know my nephews and nieces plus their children.”