Pro-Files: Brosnan's lasting legacy within Australian golf - PGA of Australia

In his 56th year as a PGA Professional, Denis Brosnan remains one of the most enduring and influential figures in Australian golf. Unsurprisingly, his fascination with the properties of a golf club began at an early age and continues unabated to this day.

At qualifying for The Senior Open in July this year, Brosnan was simultaneously product-testing and trying to play his way into the field at Gleneagles.

With the yet-to-be-released but R&A-approved Brosnan Golf B77 driver in his bag, Brosnan bettered his age but failed to qualify, shooting 74 at Glenbervie Golf Club.

It was a triumph in every other sense of the word, taking great pride in the performance of another product that carries his name and revelling in the opportunity to play the game amongst friends he has known for half a century.

“It wasn’t available to the public, but we had R&A approval for it, so I used it and it worked really well,” Brosnan says of the B77.

“Before we get it ready for the public I’ll work on it, hit it, test it, put it in the bag, have a couple of rounds of golf with it, see what I think.”

Touring the Brosnan Golf warehouse in Brisbane’s northern suburbs is enlightening not just for the scale of the operation that sends containers of golf equipment around the country on a daily basis but the passion of the man behind it.

You sense that as he speaks on the latest release he is ruminating on what is next; as one container leaves the warehouse he proudly watches on as the next set of custom-built golf clubs are expertly constructed.

It has been this way since the establishment of Brosnan Golf in 1977 and which has expanded over the past 45 years to include 16 Golf World retail stores in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.

And it all stemmed from an invitation as a 12-year-old to work in the Virginia Golf Club pro shop with Ted Cates, one of the founding members of the PGA of Australia.

“Ted was interested in making golf clubs, so I became interested in making golf clubs,” Brosnan adds. “I’d be there grinding and polishing golf clubs at a young age.

“Ted was way ahead of his time in so much as that he was casting way back in probably the late 1950s. He was casting putters, brass putters, and alloy woods, and of course I’d be in the pro shop grinding and assembling them.

“That was a great life experience for me. In later years, when I decided to get into manufacturing golf clubs, it gave me a terrific grounding.”

After a few years of working in the shop at Virginia Golf Club, Brosnan was put forward to begin his PGA Traineeship under Fred Anderson at Oxley Golf Club.

Not only did he continue to build clubs but the 17-year-old soon showed an affinity for sales.

He completed his PGA training under Frank McCarthy Snr at Jindalee Golf Club, spent a few years as the PGA Professional at Caboolture Golf Club and was recruited to become the PGA Professional at Redcliffe Golf Club in 1967.

Brosnan’s wife June – who passed away in 2016 – also worked in the pro shop at Redcliffe and would prove instrumental not only in the founding of Brosnan Golf but in the company’s success over the coming decades.

Although locally-manufactured golf clubs are less prevalent today, when Brosnan Golf entered the market they were going toe-to-toe with the likes of Dunlop, Slazenger, Spalding and PGF. Rather than being intimidated, Bronsan revelled in the competition.

“You might have said that’s a very competitive marketplace but I didn’t mind that at all,” he says.

“I came out with a product that I believed was brilliant, it was priced right and I was able to get the support of a lot of the golf pros in golf shops around the country.

“All of that put together meant that we could succeed, as we did, and we sold quite a lot of equipment. And I just kept doing it.”

At the heart of Brosnan’s decision to enter the equipment manufacturing sector was a belief that Australian conditions required golf club construction that was more durable than those that were imported from overseas.

“I thought for maybe two or three years that a lot of the golf clubs that were coming into Australia from overseas were poor quality zinc heads or die-cast heads,” he explains.

“Our conditions were far harsher than a plush, American golf course, and the golf clubs were not standing up. So I thought, I can do a lot better than this.

“I was always interested in what a club looked like and what it would do, the type of shaft it had, even from a young age. The fact that you could finish a golf club, it could look fantastic, and it would perform really well. All of that came into it, even as a 12-year-old, 14, 15, 16-year-old working in the pro shop.

“How far does it go? What will it do? What’s the shaft like? Is it square or hooked or open? I was always interested in that and performance, performance, performance.

“Our very first model was the Taipan with a cavity back, large sweet spot, wide sole, easy to hit. We sold thousands of them. People loved them.”

In the 24 years he worked out of Redcliffe Golf Club, Brosnan continued to run the pro shop at Caboolture and would often teach at Beerwah, Bribie Island and Woodford.

It was during one of his junior clinics at Beerwah that he met a young man by the name of Ian Baker-Finch.

“He was a junior up there and was part of the program that we used to do, but he had so much talent,” Brosnan recalls of the 1991 Open champion.

“He hit the ball very well. I made sets of golf clubs for him and he was good. We’re still friends today; he’s a great guy.

“Wayne Grady, exactly the same. I sponsored Wayne on the tour for a long time and he had some terrific wins using Brosnan golf clubs.

“He won the German Open using a set of Brosnans. His very first Pro-Am that he ever won, he used a set of Brosnans, the Tour Classics.

“We had the Wayne Grady Signature clubs later, but he predominantly used the Tour Classic, and then later a model called the Tournament. He was a brilliant player.”

Due to celebrate his 77th birthday in December this year, Brosnan continues to be active in every aspect of the business while also finding time to play as many events on the SParms PGA Legends Tour as he can.

It is an intoxicating mix that he shows no sign of giving up any time soon.

“It’s a question that people ask me all the time, ‘Are you going to retire?’,” Brosnan concedes.

“I’ve got two very good friends that are my age or a little older that have not retired, that are still very active in their business.

“We talk about it and we come to the conclusion, well, no, maybe we won’t. I’m at a point where I’m happy doing what I’m doing. I’m happy to continue running the business and doing what I do and playing a lot of golf.

“You’ve got to love golf. It’s more than a job – it’s a career. It’s a love.

“For me, golf is something that I enjoy. I love playing, I love the people, I like the friends. People like Randall Vines, Tom Linskey, Lloyd McPharlin, these are guys that I met in the ‘60s and have been friends with ever since.

“Golf is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle.”