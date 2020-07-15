Pro-Am Series returns with five-way victory

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series enjoyed an ultra-competitive return with a five-way victory at the Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-am played at Victoria Park Golf Course.

Queensland Professionals TJ King, Ryan Woodward, Jarrod Stirling, Aaron Wilkin and Jacob Boyce shared the spoils with winning scores of 5-under 60 in the first Pro-Am event since the COVID-19 hiatus began in March.

Despite being greeted with testing conditions including high winds and low temperatures at Brisbane’s Victoria Park, defending champion TJ King brushed off the cold to set the morning field benchmark of -5 that would eventually hand him back-to-back victories.

“It is great to be back playing competitive golf again,” said King.

“COVID-19 has been hard for all of us so we’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

Enjoying the best of the day’s conditions as part of the afternoon field, Woodward, Stirling, Wilkin and Boyce joined King at the top of the leaderboard, followed by Cory Crawford who claimed outright sixth place with a round of 4-under 61.

Many a cobweb was brushed off amongst the 64 player field that featured ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winners Brett Rankin, Anthony Quayle and Michael Sim.

For co-winner Jarrod Stirling, the Pro-Am was a welcome addition to his playing schedule.

“I have been playing a little bit of golf but I have been playing a lot of Call of Duty with fellow Professionals Anthony Quayle and Jake McLeod,” he said of his time in lockdown.

The Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series will now move to Bulimba Golf Club for the Belle Property Bulimba Pro-Am on 24 July.

To view the full leaderboard from the Coca-Cola City of Brisbane Pro-Am, visit pga.org.au.