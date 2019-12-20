Prize purse increased to $1.45m for 101st New Zealand Open

The 101st New Zealand Open, to be staged in Queenstown in February next year, will offer a significant increase in prizemoney.

Chairman of the New Zealand Open organising committee, John Hart, today confirmed that the 2020 tournament will offer a total prize purse of $1.45 million for the championship which is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Asian Tour, with partnership with the Japan Golf Tour.

This represents a 12 percent increase on the prizemoney offered for the 2019 Open, with $1.4 million set aside for the New Zealand Open and $50,000 for the New Zealand Pro-Am Championship, while the 2020 winner of the Brodie Breeze Trophy will take home $252,000.

“It is very positive that we are able to continue to increase the prize money for the New Zealand Open,” said Hart.

“When we first became involved in the event the prize pool was around $450,00, so to see this steadily grow over an eight-year period is great news, and very much in line with the early goals that we set for this event.

“We have a tournament that delivers a prize purse that is attractive to the best players on the PGA Tour of Australasia, the Asian Tour and the Japan Golf Tour. And at the same time we are making every effort to ensure the tournament is financially sustainable in the long term.”

The 101st New Zealand Open, presented by SKY Sport, will be staged at Millbrook Resort and The Hills near Queenstown from 27 February to 1 March 2020.

