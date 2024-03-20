Prize money boost for PGA Professionals Championship - PGA of Australia

Qualifiers from the seven events staged across Australia will play for an increased prize purse when the PGA Professionals Championship National Final returns to Heritage Golf and Country Club in October.

Tasmania’s Claremont Golf Club will host the first 2024 PGA Professionals Championship qualifier on April 5 to be followed by the PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland at Townsville Golf Club on April 22.

The PGA Professionals Championship of South-East Queensland on July 31 will finalise the National Final field where the total prize money has increased to $65,000.

There are also two places in the field at the Australian PGA Championship up for grabs and, for the first time in the event’s history, female PGA Professionals will have an opportunity to play for the Women’s PGA Professionals Championship trophy.

The Women’s PGA Professionals Championship will see at least one female from each state qualifying event advance to the National Final, where they too can showcase their exceptional abilities on the golf course.

“Our PGA Professionals are often feted for the way they help golfers to play better but they are just as passionate about their own games,” said PGA of Australia General Manager of Membership and Education, Geoff Stewart.

“To become a PGA Professional you must display a high level of playing proficiency.

“While that may not be their primary focus as they work within the industry, we are proud to provide our PGA Members with the platform to showcase their skills and play their way into our flagship event, the Australian PGA Championship.”

The $65,000 total prize money is a 30 per cent increase on the 2023 PGA Professionals Championship won for a fourth time by Matt Docking.

Now the Head PGA Professional at Murray Downs Golf and Country Club, as defending champion Docking is exempt from state qualifying and excited about the prospect of a return to Heritage Golf and Country Club.

“I am looking forward to defending my title,” said Docking.

“Although I have been fortunate enough to win the event on four occasions, I haven’t necessarily played as well as I would have liked at the Australian PGA Championship once I have qualified.

“I would love to change that in 2024 and therefore the first step is getting there.”

The PGA is proud to partner with championship partners Acushnet and Club Car.

Both partners have supported PGA Vocational Professionals for extended periods, be it at their golf facilities or their professional playing ambitions.

2024 PGA Professionals Championship schedule

Friday, April 5

PGA Professionals Championship of Tasmania (Claremont GC)

Monday, April 22

PGA Professionals Championship of North Qld (Townsville GC)

Friday, June 28

PGA Professionals Championship of South Australia (West Lakes GC)

Monday, July 8

PGA Professionals Championship of Western Australia (The Western Australian GC)

Thursday, July 11

PGA Professionals Championship of NSW/ACT (Concord GC)

Monday, July 22

PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria (Keysborough GC)

Wednesday, July 31

PGA Professionals Championship of South East Qld (Nudgee GC)

October 22-24

PGA Professionals Championship National Final (Heritage G&CC)