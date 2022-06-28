Price winds it back for Biloela Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

The ‘flat bellies’ were forced to play second fiddle as Terry Price edged fellow veteran Michael Wright for a one-stroke victory at the Biloela Pro-Am in central Queensland.

The 14-hole Biloela Golf Course had not hosted an adidas PGA Pro-Am Series in more than a decade but it left a lasting impression on the 24 professionals who teed it up, including the eventual champion.

Tuned up following his annual return home to Rockhampton for the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am where he finished tied for 11th, Price had two eagles in his round of eight-under 64, including a hole-out from 87 yards at the par-4 12th.

“I hit a great little wedge in and it just happened to drop,” Price said.

Starting with a birdie from the 14th hole, Price went back-to-back with birdies at 18 and one and then vaulted out to five-under through his first nine holes.

He birdied the short par-3 eighth and then holed his second on his penultimate hole for a bogey-free 64.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be here,” said Price.

“The course is fabulous and playing partners just as good.

“I’ll be making sure I talk to as many people as I can about coming to visit.”

Fellow former Open competitor Michael Wright snared second with a seven-under 65 that featured nine birdies and a double bogey at the par-5 10th.

Shae Wools-Cobb continued his consistent season with a six-under par 66 to finish outright third, Sam Brazel and Brendan Smith sharing fourth at four-under 68.

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Maroochy River Pro-Am on Friday, July 8.