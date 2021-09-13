Price right at home at Brisbane Legends Pro-Am

Veteran touring professional Terry Price has recorded a third victory at The Brisbane Golf Club with a one-stroke win at the Brisbane Legends Pro-Am.

Now in his 44th year as a professional, Price had three birdies and an eagle in his round of 4-under 67 on Monday to finish one shot clear of Adam Le Vesconte, adding the SParms PGA Legends Tour win to his Yeerongpilly Cup victories at Brisbane Golf Club in 2001 and 2010.

A two-time winner of the New Zealand Open, Price’s lone blemish came with a bogey at the par-4 fifth as he registered his first victory on the Legends Tour in 2021.

“I really like the layout here at Brisbane and playing the traditional hole rotation today certainly brought back some good memories,” said Price.

“The PGA Professionals on the Legends Tour are very grateful for clubs staging pro-ams in the current environment.

“With the events being played this week all having been rescheduled from last month we are even more appreciative for the efforts of those responsible.”

Still chasing that elusive breakthrough win on the Legends Tour, Le Vesconte’s runner-up finish was his seventh top-10 result in 11 starts this year, Christopher Taylor (69), Brad Burns (70) and Russell Swanson (70) rounding out the top five.

The next stop on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is Riverlakes Golf Club on Wednesday for the Auto Cable and Accessories Riverlakes Legends Pro-Am.