Price finds right formula at City Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Terry Price is discovering that less is more in 2022, taking out the Provincial Distributors City Legends Pro-Am at the City Golf Club in Toowoomba.

The second of two SParms PGA Legends Tour events in the Darling Downs region of Queensland, the City Golf Club is a familiar stop for Touring Professionals having hosted the Queensland PGA Championship for a decade.

Superb conditions greeted the 56 Legends Tour players on Friday with Price’s round of two-under 68 good enough to secure a one-stroke win.

Birdies at the second, 13th and 16th holes and a lone bogey at four gave Price the winning total and a second win this year.

Albeit playing a heavily-reduced schedule this year mixed in with his teaching commitments at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, Price won the Biloela Pro-Am on the adidas Pro-Am Series only a few weeks ago and continued his hot form at Toowoomba.

“I am playing less this year however I feel as relaxed on the golf course as I ever have,” said Price.

“That is helping to play well.

“The greens were quite firm out there so you had to position yourself and I did that well.”

Finishing only one shot behind was current Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz (69) and Victorian Tim Elliott.

“I have had mixed results whilst playing the Queensland swing this year so to get close to a win is a bitter-sweet feeling,” Elliott said.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the 36-hole Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship starting Thursday, August 4 at Lakelands Golf Club.

For all information on the SParms PGA Legends Tour please click here.