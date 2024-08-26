Preview: NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship sponsored by North Eden Timber - PGA of Australia

Tomorrow marks the start of the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship proudly sponsored by North Eden Timber, being played at Tura Beach Country Club, 5 hours south of Sydney on the Sapphire Coast of NSW.

A total of 120 PGA Associates (84 from NSW and 36 from Interstate) are teeing it up at Tura Beach, with 2024 the first year of a three-year tournament hosting agreement at Tura Beach Country Club and the first year that the total prize purse is $50,000.

Naming rights sponsor North Eden Timber, has come on board this year which has helped in elevating the prizemoney purse significantly.

Jack Wright, last year’s champion, is back to defend his title that he won by one shot from Pymble GC’s Associate William Bayliss.

Bayliss also returns, vying to earn his second State Championship win around the famed and familiar Tura Beach layout, having won the Tasmanian PGA Associate Championship in 2023 by six shots.

Others to watch this year will be Linus Yip (Avondale GC) Associate, Ethan Chambers (The Lakes GC) Daniel Gill (Peninsula Kingswood) and Levi Sclater (2023 National PGA Associate Championship & from Rossdale GC).

From further outside, another player who could be a chance this week will be Sheradyn Johnson (PGA Associate from The National GC) who finished third in this year’s Victorian PGA Associate Championship at Tocumwal GC back May.

The first round kicks off on Tuesday (27/08) morning at 7.21am. There will be a cut on Wednesday evening to 50 plus ties with rounds three and four to follow on Thursday and Friday.

Click HERE for live scoring.