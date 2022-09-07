Presidents Cup pick Cam Davis coming home for summer of golf - PGA of Australia

New Presidents Cup star Cam Davis has joined the growing list of brilliant, young home-grown stars headed back to Australia for the summer of golf.

Davis, 27, an emerging superstar of the world game and soon to be a first-time Presidents Cup representative on the International team, has committed for both the marquee events of the summer – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championships at Royal Queensland in November and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at Victoria Golf Club and Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne the following week.

Sydneysider Davis joins the likes of Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee and Kiwi Ryan Fox in committing to the biggest summer of golf seen in this country for many years, featuring the Open’s long-awaited return, the resumption of the New Zealand Open after a Covid-enforced absence, and another chapter of the growing Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Queensland with its vibrant, party atmosphere.

The DP World Tour is co-sanctioning both the PGA Championship and the Open in consecutive weeks as the start to the European season.

Davis is already a four-year PGA Tour player, is ranked No. 66 in the world, and will be out to emulate his 2017 Australian Open victory at The Australian, when he reeled in a field including world No. 1 players American Jordan Spieth and Jason Day with a final-round 64. It will be the Monash Country Club product’s first reappearance in Australian tournament golf for several years.

“It’s just so good to be coming home to play again,” said Davis, who lives in the Seattle area with his wife, Jonika.

“Everyone knows it’s been tough through the pandemic not being able to move around, and now that it’s possible again I can’t wait to play these events in Brisbane and Melbourne.

“While I’m playing most of my golf in America I see it as important that I perform well in my home country and that’s exactly what I’m setting out to do.”

Davis this week graduated to the International team to play against the US in the Presidents Cup in North Carolina later this month, having won his first US Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in July last year.

