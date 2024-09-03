Presidents Cup: Lee gets his call-up - PGA of Australia

Australia’s Min Woo Lee will achieve his aim of a maiden appearance in the Presidents Cup in Montreal later this month, after he was added to the International team.
International captain Mike Weir chose the 26-year-old Lee as one of six discretionary selections.
It brings to three the number of Australians on the 12-man International team to play the USA later this month, with Adam Scott and Jason Day automatically qualified on world rankings.
The top six after the BMW Championship were guaranteed starters, and Lee, who was ninth-placed, was widely tipped to be included as one of the top young players in the world.
Another who was in that group just outside, Cam Davis, missed out on selection despite being an International team member in 2023 in North Carolina. He will count as one of the most unlucky players to be left out.
Weir said: “As one of the most popular players on the PGA TOUR, Min Woo is going to be an incredible addition to the International Team and our passionate fans in Montreal. He is one of the best drivers of the golf ball, and I can’t wait to let him cook at the Presidents Cup in a few weeks.”
Lee, who also made his Olympic Games debut this year, is fired up. “What I can bring to the International Team is flair and hopefully some good golf. I’ve been playing pretty solid this year. Being on the International Team is very special and obviously being the home side, it’ll be massive to play good in front of the fans.”
Weir chose three Canadians (Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes), South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Lee to round out his team.
The Presidents Cup is at Royal Montreal from 26 September.
INTERNATIONAL TEAM
Hideki Matsuyama
Sungjae Im
Adam Scott
Tom Kim
Jason Day
Byeong Hun An
Corey Conners
Taylor Pendrith
Mackenzie Hughes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Min Woo Lee
Si Woo Kim
US TEAM
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa
Wyndham Clark
Patrick Cantlay
Sahith Theegala
Sam Burns
Russell Henley
Keegan Bradley
Brian Harman
Tony Finau
Max Homa
