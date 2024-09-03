Presidents Cup: Lee gets his call-up - PGA of Australia

Australia’s Min Woo Lee will achieve his aim of a maiden appearance in the Presidents Cup in Montreal later this month, after he was added to the International team.

International captain Mike Weir chose the 26-year-old Lee as one of six discretionary selections.

It brings to three the number of Australians on the 12-man International team to play the USA later this month, with Adam Scott and Jason Day automatically qualified on world rankings.

The top six after the BMW Championship were guaranteed starters, and Lee, who was ninth-placed, was widely tipped to be included as one of the top young players in the world.

Another who was in that group just outside, Cam Davis, missed out on selection despite being an International team member in 2023 in North Carolina. He will count as one of the most unlucky players to be left out.

Weir said: “As one of the most popular players on the PGA TOUR, Min Woo is going to be an incredible addition to the International Team and our passionate fans in Montreal. He is one of the best drivers of the golf ball, and I can’t wait to let him cook at the Presidents Cup in a few weeks.”

Lee, who also made his Olympic Games debut this year, is fired up. “What I can bring to the International Team is flair and hopefully some good golf. I’ve been playing pretty solid this year. Being on the International Team is very special and obviously being the home side, it’ll be massive to play good in front of the fans.”

Weir chose three Canadians (Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes), South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Lee to round out his team.

The Presidents Cup is at Royal Montreal from 26 September.

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Hideki Matsuyama

Sungjae Im

Adam Scott

Tom Kim

Jason Day

Byeong Hun An

Corey Conners

Taylor Pendrith

Mackenzie Hughes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Min Woo Lee

Si Woo Kim

US TEAM

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Brian Harman

Tony Finau

Max Homa

PHOTO: Min Woo Lee is likely to get the fans engaged at Royal Montreal. Image: Getty