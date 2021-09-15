Power wrestles a win while Warren pulls an ace

Todd Power found form yesterday to win the Riverlakes Legends Pro-Am by three shots following a 6-under par round of 64

Power’s round was bogey free, comprising 6 birdies on holes 2, 6, 7, 9, 11 and 15.

“This is a total form reversal for me as I really haven’t been playing well throughout the QLD swing of the PGA Legends Tour. Though it was certainly a pleasant surprise,” said Power

“I holed everything on the greens today, though the turning point was a chip in for par on the 17th hole after I hit it in the water, and that gave me plenty of momentum to finish the round off.

“It is a shame we only have two events left on our swing of events here in QLD given how I played today, though we are really appreciative to all of the organisers who have rescheduled their events like Riverlakes, given the likely delay before the next events on the schedule”.

Shot of the day went to Craig Warren who recorded a hole in one on the 117m par-3 third hole where he hit a 9 iron. This makes his 16th hole in one of his career.

Tim Elliott, Guy Wall and Paul Dalgleish rounded out the top placings, tied for second at 3-under, followed by Nigel Lane in outright fifth place at 2-under.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now heads back to Meadowbrook Golf Club today for the inaugural William (Bill) Beattie Henderson Memorial Cup.