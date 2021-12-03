Power proves too strong at Gold Coast Senior PGA - PGA of Australia

Gold Coast local Tod Power has denied fast-finishing Tournament Host Greg Rix to win the $40,000 Gold Coast Senior PGA Championship at Lakelands Golf Club.

Enjoying the best of the conditions, Power began his second round on Friday morning with a one-stroke advantage following a brilliant seven-under 65 to take the lead late on Thursday.

Clear skies greeted the morning field on day two and Power’s round of three-under 69 for a 10-under par total gave the afternoon players a target to chase.

After a round of 66 on day one Glenn Joyner (72) was unable to make an impression as gusting winds made scoring challenging across the Jack Nicklaus design.

Ultimately three players – Rix (69), Matthew Ecob (68) and Brad Cumming (68) – finished tied for second, three strokes behind Power at seven-under par.

Joyner shared fifth position alongside Murray Lott (66), Brad Burns (71) and Simon Tooman at six-under but it was Power who picked up top prize in the SParms Legends Tour’s richest event in Queensland.

Power, winner of the 2015 Legends Tour Championship at Byron Bay, was stunned by his Thursday score and did enough with four birdies on Friday to get the win.

“I hadn’t played for so long. I thought if I could go under par for one or two days I’d be happy,” said Power, who had to rush back to his duties as Tallai Golf Club professional/greenkeeper before returning to accept the trophy from Greg Rix (pictured).

“Conditions were perfect this morning, just perfect. Greens were good, course was unbelievable.

“I didn’t play anywhere near as good as yesterday but still managed to get it around.

“Because I don’t play much at all you still get a bit nervous but I’ve been playing golf for so long you kind of get used to it.”

Peter Senior, playing with his son Mitchell for the two days, closed with a round of 69 to finish tied for ninth with Mike Ferguson (71), Grant Williams (69), former Lakelands member David Merriman (70) and Order of Merit front-runner Andre Stolz (72).

Inaugural champion in 2019, Senior also chipped in as one of the tournament sponsors along with Pimpama Shopping Centre, Porsche Centre Gold Coast and TB Liquor, host Greg Rix grateful for the support to make it such a successful event.

“We couldn’t have the event last year due to COVID and it wouldn’t have happened this year without our sponsors,” Rix said.

“We’re very proud that it is now the richest SParms Legends Tour event held in Queensland and we’ll be doing everything we can to make it even bigger and better in 2022.”

The next event on the SParms Legends Tour is the Sealink Strabroke Ferries Legends Pro-Am at North Stradbroke Island Golf Course on Sunday.