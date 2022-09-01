Power Horan two clear at DP World Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Tom Power Horan will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the First Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School courtesy of a four-under 67 in Thursday’s third round at Rosebud Country Club.

The top five and ties at the completion of Friday’s fourth and final round will earn direct entry into Second Stage in Spain in November, Power Horan taking a significant step to snare one of those spots sitting two strokes clear.

The 2019 Gippsland Super 6 champion is at 11-under through three rounds, two ahead of 36-hole leader James Marchesani (71) as Kyle Michel (66) used two eagles in the space of seven holes to move into outright third at seven-under.

Queensland’s Aaron Wilkin (67) is solo fourth at six-under followed by Jack Munro (65) and Kiwi Kit Bittle (71) at five-under.

The recent Queensland Foursomes champion with Michael Sim, Munro’s fightback has been nothing short of remarkable given his start to the tournament.

In frigid conditions on Tuesday Munro made double bogey at his first two holes and was six-over through seven holes, playing the past 47 holes in 11-under to be right in the hunt for a ticket to Second Stage.

Power Horan began his tournament with a bogey but has made just three since, his lone bogey on Thursday coming at the 194-metre par-3 seventh that was playing as the fifth-hardest hole on the course.

He bounced back with a birdie at the par-5 ninth and then peeled off three straight from the 14th lead to move past Marchesani and into the lead.

“I’m playing well,” Power Horan said. “I’m driving it well, hitting lots of greens and holing a few putts when I need to.

“Hopefully it’s the same again tomorrow.”

Michel was one-under on his round when he hit 4-iron into 15 feet to set up an eagle at the par-5 ninth and then moved to five-under with an eagle at the par-5 15th, hitting 6-iron into 25 feet and holing the putt.

Following a 54-hole cut the top 18 players will now contest the final round, first group to tee off at 8am with Power Horan, Marchesani and Michel off at 9am.

Click here for Round 3 scores.