Power Horan shoots 61 to win Tieri Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A blistering second round of 12-under 61 has earned Tom Power Horan a five-stroke victory at the Oakey Creek Coal and Triple Torque Tieri Pro-Am.

Part of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the third event in the 2022 Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series saw a three-way tie entering Sunday’s final round but a back nine birdie blitz delivered Power Horan a commanding victory at Tieri Country Club.

The best score on day one was a four-under 69 shared by Power Horan, Tim Hart and Anthony Choat yet the 2019 Gippsland Super 6 champion blew that out of the water on Sunday, setting a new course record in the process.

Conditions were ideal in Central Highlands region of Queensland and Power Horan took full advantage.

His front nine of five-under 32 gave him a one-shot edge over Tim Hart but he was just getting started.

After making par at 10 to Hart’s bogey, Power Horan made back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12 and then eagled the par-5 14th to extend his lead to three strokes.

He would close with three straight birdies for a back nine of seven-under 29 and a five stroke win at 16-under par, Hart (66) outright second with Peter Martin (67) and Harrison Wills (67) both sharing third spot.

“I had a dream round,” said Power Horan. “I managed to not make any mistakes and putts dropped when I needed them.

“The greens have been fabulous and I’m looking forward to coming back next year to see more course improvements.”

Power Horan’s remarkable round also has ramifications for the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series.

Starting Sunday with a 10-stroke advantage, Hart’s lead has been halved to five, his total of 33-under par followed by Power Horan at 28-under with Harrison Wills third at 16-under.

The next event on the schedule is the 36-hole Blackwater Pro-Am starting Wednesday.

