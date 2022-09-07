Power Horan marches on with Murray Open triumph - PGA of Australia

Matching rounds of five-under 67 have secured Victorian Tom Power Horan a one-stroke win over defending champion Matt Millar at the $50,000 Murray Open at Murray Downs Golf and Country Club.

The 2019 Gippsland Super 6 champion on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Power Horan’s victory is his biggest on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series since the 2017 Spalding Park Open.

A two-time winner already this season, Power Horan has been one of the most consistent performers on the Pro-Am circuit all year.

He won back-to-back events at Tieri and Blackwater and only last week was one of seven players to advance to Second Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain in November.

Trailing fellow Victorian Andre Lautee by three at the start of play on Wednesday, Power Horan stormed to the front with six birdies in his first 12 holes as Lautee fell back in the pack.

Three bogeys on the trot from the second hole was a portent of things to come from the 23-year-old playing his first event as a professional, shooting eight-over 80 to finish tied for 26th.

Despite flirting with out of bounds at the par-5 16th, a bogey at the par-4 13th was Power Horan’s lone miss-step of day two, closing with five pars for a two-round total of 10-under and a one-stroke win from Millar (68-67).

A further shot back in a four-way tie for third were Josh Younger (70-66), James Marchesani (68-68), Josh Armstrong (67-69) and Jay Mackenzie (66-70).

“It’s great to win,” said Power Horan.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking at the end, made it a little bit difficult, so it’s great to come through and get the win.

“I missed a couple of putts early on but I was hitting it great. I hit it great into the 13th hole and then I started to feel not as comfortable.

“I tried to focus on the routine and just take it one shot at a time, letting it go and giving it your best shot.”

The next stop on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the Stuart Appleby Cohuna Golf Club Pro-Am on Thursday.

