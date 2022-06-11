Power Horan in three-way tie at Tieri Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Victorian Tom Power Horan has harnessed the bitterly cold conditions to earn a share of the lead at the halfway stage of the Oakey Creek Coal and Triple Torque Tieri Pro-Am at Tieri Country Club.

The temperature was in the low single digits when players teed off in the small mining town 3.5 hours west of Rockhampton, making Power Horan feel right at home.

His round of four-under 69 was matched by Anthony Choat and Tim Hart, who leads the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series by 10 strokes as the Tieri Pro-Am enters its second and final day on Sunday.

Although they had to battle the low temperatures, the morning groups had the benefit of putting on greens with more moisture, the putting surfaces quickening as the day progressed.

Combined with the knowledge gleaned from previous visits to Tieri, it gave Power Horan the ideal platform from which to move to the top of the leaderboard.

“It was great to be back here,” said Power Horan, the 2019 Gippsland Super 6 champion.

“Having a couple years’ experience made it a little easier knowing the course.

“It was a very cold start; made me feel like I was home.

“Every year the course gets better and better, it’s great to see.”

With his round of four-under Hart moved to 26-under total for the Mining Towns Series, 10 clear of Power Horan with Shae Wools Cobb two strokes back in third at 14-under.

Local Professional Brendan Smith started his event with a solid score of 72 to be one-under par and just three strokes off the lead.

The second and final round started Sunday at 7am with the leading groups to tee off from midday.

Click here for Round 1 scores.