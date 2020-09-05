Porter, Pike blitz field at Maroochy River Pro-Am

Ewan Porter and Aaron Pike have taken a three-stroke victory at the Maroochy River Pro-Am with rounds of 6-under 66.

Former Nationwide Tour player turned golf commentator Porter was the best of the morning field, taking advantage of calm conditions to fire eight birdies and two bogeys for his 66.

“The course is in great condition. I have played here a number of times and this is the first time I have played it with no wind,” said Porter.

Conditions changed for the afternoon field with strong north westerly winds sweeping across the course to make scoring difficult.

Pike, however, found the conditions to his liking. Mirroring Porter’s round, Pike recorded eight birdies and two bogeys to share the spoils at Maroochy River Golf Course and claim his second Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series win since its resumption in July.

“It’s a shame I couldn’t play The Open this year as I feel I am striking the ball the best I have in a while,” said Pike, who qualified for the 2020 Open Championship with a third place finish at the 2019 Australian Open.

“I am grateful though that we are still able to play tournaments in Queensland during these difficult times.”

Ryan Gailey claimed outright third place with a round of 3-under 69 ahead of a logjam of players tied for fourth place at 2-under 70 including Katelyn Must and Deyen Lawson.

The Queensland swing of the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series continues at the Windaroo Pro-Am on 10 September.

View the final Maroochy River Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.