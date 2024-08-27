Porritt shoots 68 to lead NSW/ACT Associate Champs - PGA of Australia

Twin eagles have catapulted Thurgoona Country Club’s Luke Porritt to the top of the leaderboard after day one of the NSW/ACT PGA Associate Championship proudly sponsored by North Eden Timber.

Tura Beach Country Club on the New South Wales South Coast was an absolute picture and it was Porritt who took greatest advantage of the superb conditions.

Beginning the championship from the 10th tee on Tuesday, Porritt was 2-over through six holes before a birdie at 16 and eagle at the par-5 18th got him into red figures by the turn.

From that point there was no turning back.

He made it two eagles in his round with a second at the par-5 fourth and then birdied holes seven and eight for a round of 5-under 68 and a one-stroke lead.

Proving crucial to his mid-round turnaround, Porritt admitted that he may have struggled to make par had his eagle putt on 18 not dropped.

“I smashed an 8-iron for my second shot on the 18th to about 20 feet above the hole,” Porritt recalled post-round.

“I’m glad I holed the putt, otherwise it was going into the bunker!”

Porritt’s closest challenger has a strong history at Tura Beach, 2023 runner-up William Bayliss from Pymble Golf Club again in contention after a round of 4-under 69 that featured seven birdies.

Steve Vail from Pennant Hills Golf Club is outright third after a round of 3-under 70 with three players in a share of fourth one shot further back after rounds of 2-under 71.

Round 2 gets underway at 7:21am on Wednesday morning with Porritt teeing off in the afternoon wave off the first tee at 12:25pm.

The total prize purse is $50,000 thanks to naming rights sponsor, North Eden Timber.

Round 1 scores