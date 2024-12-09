Porritt rediscovers purpose and passion through MPP - PGA of Australia

After almost a decade in the police force, the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program offered the career change Luke Porritt needed.

“It was my sister who encouraged me at the time,” says Porritt.

“She said there was no reason I couldn’t take a risk. Her advice stuck with me, it helped me to take the leap and I am so glad I did.”

Porritt was in a dark place when he and his sister shared that raw conversation.

After nearly a decade in the police force, Porritt was struggling with a range of mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, directly related to his work.

“I had a pretty bad time of it and, ultimately, I just needed to get out,” he reflects.

Thankfully for Porritt, golf – the game he grew up loving with his dad and grandpa as they played together on sand greens – provided hope and possibility in the form of a drastic career change.

For Porritt, that meant enrolling in the PGA’s Membership Pathway Program; the PGA’s accredited education program to help translate a passion for the game into a career as a PGA Professional.

“The timing all worked out really well,” Porritt explains.

“A job popped up in Thurgoona where I was at the time, and it was a chance to do something I had always had a passion for.

“Up until that point, I just didn’t think a career in golf was something I could do.”

Now in his third and final year as a PGA Associate, 34-year-old Porritt is thriving.

His is a busy schedule as he balances completing his education with his hours at Thurgoona Country Club, as well as finding time to practice and improve his own game.

“There is no doubt I’ve got a lot on, I am also a father of two now,” he laughs.

“But from where I was, I think being busy – and enjoying what is making me busy – is a really wonderful thing.”

At Thurgoona, Porritt is splitting his time between the shop, where he spends three days a week, and coaching. A nice split, he loves engaging with club members and already understands the role that a PGA Professional can play in enhancing golfer experience.

“I love building that connection and rapport with people around the club. I think it is a unique and special role in that way,” he adds.

To that end, he is eternally grateful to the club for being supportive of his journey. From the work opportunities to creating the time and space to continue improving his own game, Porritt has found a home at Thurgoona.

The practice is paying off, too.

Porritt has recorded two third-places finishes at the NSW/ACT Associate Championship and cites a start at the Victorian PGA as a highlight of his time as an Associate.

“I really do love playing and competing,” he says. “I am hoping to get some starts in Tour events next year and really keep that side of things going.”

Recognised for his hard work, improvement and outstanding results through his time in the MPP, Porritt was also named Victorian Associate of the Year in 2023.

“I am very proud of that to be honest. It is really nice to be recognised for your hard work.”

Although the hard work is far from over, Porritt could not be more content with the decision he made to look after his health and follow his passion. With a career as a PGA Professional waiting for him, the possibilities are many.

“I love coaching but would never rule out the idea of becoming a Director of Golf or General Manager in the golf industry,” he says.

“The chance to follow my passion is wonderful, and I am so grateful for the support of my wife, family and all the wonderful people at Thurgoona for helping to make it a reality.”

