PNG Senior Open cancelled - PGA of Australia

Tournament officials, the PGA of Australia and the Lae Golf Club Tournament Committee have made the decision to cancel the staging of the 2024 PNG Senior Open.

The 54-hole PGA Legends Tour event worth $80,000 was due to begin on Friday but Round 1 was cancelled after the course received 91mm of rain on the eve of the tournament.

The weather system intensified on Friday with a further 190mm of rain falling on the golf course between 6am and 5pm.

With further rain expected into Sunday, the decision was made at 4pm on Saturday afternoon to cancel the event completely.

“The current course condition and forecast weather system has cast a continued negative synopsis,” officials said in communication with players.

“This decision is based on the ability to conduct the event proper, including a composite course, and other alternatives.

“Consideration for player and course welfare was paramount in the decision-making process, whilst upholding the status and integrity of the event.”

“All feasible options to run the event were explored, factoring in all stakeholders, most notably, all professionals.”

The next event on the PGA Legends Tour schedule is the two-day LDC Moree Legends Pro-Am at Moree Golf Club from September 19-20.