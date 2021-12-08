Play underway at the Vic PGA - PGA of Australia

The summer of golf is officially underway as the morning groups have hit at the Legends course at Moonah Links.

In a format reminiscent of the Pebble Beach Pro-am and Dunhill Links Championship, our tour stars are playing alongside amateurs and they will compete for the Victorian Celebrity Amateur Challenge.

Among the professionals, one group to watch out for this morning is Australian Open champion Peter Lonard playing alongside Deyen Lawson – who played in this year’s The Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

Another morning group that has caught the eye is Western Open champion Daniel Gale who is paired with his mother Vicki.

AFL football fans can look out for the likes of Brendan Fevola, Paul Roos and Dale Thomas, while other celebrities in the field include champion jockeys Damien Oliver and Glen Boss, Australian Golf Show co-host Tiffany Cherry and The Block star Keith Schleiger.

