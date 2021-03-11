Play resumes at the #QldOpen

Play was halted after just 75 minutes of play at Pelican Waters Golf Club. A two-hour, 45-minute suspension of play kept players on hold while stubborn rain cleared, waterlogged fairways drained and pools in bunkers receded for a 10.30am (AEST) resumption.

Amateur Crabtree was off in the first group on the 10th tee at 6.30am.

As a long time member of Pelican Waters, Crabtree was at home.

He was three-under-par for his first five holes and was staring at another top birdie chance from just under 4m on the par-three 15th when players were called off the course.

Top female pro Steph Kyriacou started birdie-birdie in a super start before the rain came. The six women in the field are playing off the same back markers as the men this week.

Defending champion Anthony Quayle hit a pinpoint driver 275m on his second hole, the 311m par four 11th. A neat pitch and a short putt had him off to a perfect start.

