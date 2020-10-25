Pike wins playoff to take #NTPGA title

Aaron Pike has won his second ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia title at the 2020 Tailor-Made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

A chip-in eagle on the second hole at Palmerston Golf and Country Club was the perfect start to Pike’s round, aided by a double-bogey posted by fellow overnight co-leader Nathan Barbieri on the opening hole.

Pike maintained a three-shot lead for much of the round but a firing Michael Sim stayed within reach of the hometown hero.

A blistering back-nine including back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16 put Sim within one shot of Pike, with a final birdie on the 18th taking the Queenslander to a share of the 12-under lead.

With Pike unable to add any further red numbers to his scorecard on the closing holes, Sim’s efforts were enough to take the pair to a playoff in order to determine a 2020 champion.

Pike was victorious on the first playoff hole to claim the NT PGA Championship in brilliant fashion at his former home course.

More to come.

View the final leaderboard at pga.org.au.