PGA Tour of Australasia launches new era with Challenger             - PGA of Australia

Today marks a new dawn for the PGA Tour of Australasia, with Australian investment management firm Challenger signing on as exclusive naming rights partner – its first partnership in Australian sport.

The breeding ground for Australian golf’s champions and home tour of our current superstars will now be known as the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The new three-year partnership forms part of a wide-ranging Australian Golf collaboration, with Challenger also becoming a partner of Golf Australia, the WPGA Tour of Australasia, PGA Legends Tour, and Golf Management Australia.

The partnership will also play an important role in promoting golf across Australia’s local communities, cities and internationally while continuing to elevate professional golf across the wider region.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said the partnership with Challenger represented a union of shared values and a commitment to fostering growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Challenger and look forward to achieving our joint goals over the next three years,” he said.

“We will be focused on offering even greater opportunities for our aspiring golf professionals to hone their skills and achieve their dreams, as well as creating captivating golf events across Australasia.

“This partnership is another great example of the Australian Golf Strategy generating opportunities for our sport with quality brands.”

Challenger is Australia’s leading retirement income brand, playing an important role helping Australians achieve financial security for a better retirement.

Challenger Managing Director and CEO, Nick Hamilton said: “Challenger is delighted to partner with the PGA of Australia, WPGA and Golf Australia.

“With over nine million passionate golf fans in Australia, and a sport of choice for over 45s, this partnership represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our brand and retirement credentials as we focus on taking a broader stance in retirement.

“The partnership also aligns with Challenger’s commitment to supporting Australia’s communities, investing at the grass roots to ensure that talented players can thrive at the highest level.

“We look forward to bringing this partnership to golf fans, customers and the wider community.”

In addition, Challenger will also be a part of some key vocational PGA Member initiatives to increase their connection with the highly skilled PGA Professionals, who are at the forefront of promoting and growing golf at the club level.

The full Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule for 2023/24 will be announced tomorrow.

About the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australia will visit six Australian states and territories in 2023/24, as well as New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Eight Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events will be played in the lead-up to the end of the year, including the two Aussie majors – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open. As well as an increased events schedule for 2023-24, the Tour features live broadcasts of almost all tournaments via Fox Sports and Kayo, with Nine and Nine Now also simulcasting the two Australian majors.

About Challenger Limited

Challenger Limited (Challenger) is an investment management firm focused on providing customers with financial security for a better retirement. Challenger operates a fiduciary Funds Management division, an APRA-regulated Life division and an APRA-regulated authorised deposit-taking institution. Challenger Life Company Limited (Challenger Life) is Australia’s largest provider of annuities.

About the PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia is a not-for-profit Member-based organisation representing both Tournament Professionals and the Club Professionals who form the cornerstone of the industry, working in golf facilities throughout Australia and overseas. Our PGA Members play an integral role in servicing more than 1.5 million Australians who hit the fairways each year. The PGA of Australia also owns and manages the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia which is a member of the International Federation of PGA Tours.