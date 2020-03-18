PGA TOUR announces further cancellations

The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

On March 12, the PGA TOUR made the announcement to cancel or postpone four weeks of events on all six Tours through the week of the Valero Texas Open (April 2-5). Augusta National Golf Club also announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament (April 9-12).

With the most recent recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States, the PGA TOUR will now cancel four additional events: RBC Heritage (April 13-19); Zurich Classic of New Orleans (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT&T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).

Furthermore, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date later this year, to be announced. Also announced today, the USGA is currently holding the dates for the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club as scheduled (June 18-21) but will, as all of us are, continue to monitor the developing situation and follow recommendations by government authorities.

As we receive more clarity in the coming weeks, the TOUR will be working with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with golf’s governing bodies, to build a PGA TOUR schedule for 2020 that ensures the health and safety for all associated with our sport and a meaningful conclusion to the season. We will provide further updates when those plans come into focus.

Today’s cancellation of PGA TOUR events through May 10 applies to all six Tours, although PGA TOUR Champions has rescheduled The Regions Tradition. Originally slated for May 7-10, the event will now be played September 24-27. PGA TOUR Champions previously announced on March 16 that the Mastercard Japan Championship (June 12-14) will not be contested due to the current travel advisories in place from the CDC, the WHO and the U.S. Department of State.

We will continue to work with the tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to make a positive impact in their respective communities and allow those events to come back at full strength in 2021. To give our fans respite from this ongoing situation, the PGA TOUR is working with its partners to make available archives of past PGA TOUR competitions and additional programming for fans. More details will be made available soon.

SUMMARY of CHANGES

PGA TOUR

March 9-15 THE PLAYERS Championship Canceled

March 16-22 Valspar Championship Canceled

March 23-29 WGC-Dell Match Play Championship Canceled

Punta Cana Corales Resort & Club Championship Postponed

March 30-April 5 Valero Texas Open Canceled

April 6-12 the Masters Tournament Postponed

April 13-19 RBC Heritage Canceled

April 20-26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Canceled

April 27-May 3 Wells Fargo Championship Canceled

May 4-10 AT&T Byron Nelson Canceled

May 11-17 PGA Championship Postponed

PGA TOUR Champions

March 23-29 Rapiscan Systems Classic Postponed

April 13-19 Mitsubishi Electric Classic Canceled

April 27-3 Insperity Invitational Canceled

May 4-10 Regions Tradition Rescheduled (Sept. 21-27)

June 8-14 Mastercard Japan Championship Canceled

Korn Ferry Tour

March 16-22 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS Canceled

March 23-29 Lake Charles Championship Canceled

March 30-April 5 Savannah Golf Championship Postponed

April 13-19 Veritex Bank Championship Canceled

April 20-26 Huntsville Championship Canceled

April 27-3 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Canceled

May 4-10 KC Golf Classic Canceled

May 11-17 Visit Knoxville Open Postponed

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica

March 23-29 Buenos Aires Championship presentado por Volvo Postponed

March 30-April 5 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational Postponed

April 13-19 89th Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Telecom-Fiber Group Postponed

April 20-26 94th Itau Abierto de Chile presentado por Volvo Postponed

May 4-10 Puerto Plata Open Postponed

Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

March 23-27 Qualifying Tournament (California) Postponed

March 30-April 3 Qualifying Tournament (Arizona) Postponed

April 12-17 Qualifying Tournament (Florida) Postponed

April 26-May 1 Qualifying Tournament (Canada) Postponed

PGA TOUR Series China

February 25-28 Qualifying Tournament (China, then moved to Indonesia) Postponed

March 3-6 Qualifying Tournament (Thailand) Postponed

March 23-29 Sanya Championship Postponed

March 30-April 5 Chongqing Championship Postponed

April 13-19 Guangzhou Open Postponed

May 4-10 Clearwater Bay Open Postponed

As we work together to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus, we urge our fans – and everyone around the world – to be mindful of the health and safety measures in place: