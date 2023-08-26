PGA saddened by passing of Glenn Joyner - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia and its Members are saddened to learn of the passing of Glenn Joyner.

A former winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia and an immensely popular figure on the SParms PGA Legends Tour in recent years, Joyner passed away a week shy of his 59th birthday after a year-long battle with Stage 4 bowel cancer.

A three-time winner on the Legends Tour in the early months of 2022, Joyner qualified to play the Senior Open last July but began to feel fatigued as he missed the cut.

He travelled to Canada shortly thereafter and after being encouraged to seek medical help by close friend Guy Wall, returned to Australia.

It was then that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 bowel cancer and given 12 months to live.

He defied his diagnosis to record an emotional victory at The Australian Legends Pro-Am last November where he stated that he would, “just keep showing up and just keep playing while I still can”.

Joyner continued to play early in 2023, hosted and finished tied for 12th at the inaugural Glenn Joyner Legends Invitational at Thaxted Park in March but a trip to Western Australia saw his health take a turn for the worse.

He withdrew after a round of 74 in the opening round of the Cottesloe Open in May which would prove to be his final competitive round.

Joyner’s wife, Carolyn, shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday in a message on social media, paying tribute to her “beautiful husband”.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Carolyn wrote.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to be your caddy, both on the course and in life.

“Fly high, I will always love you.”

Affectionately known as ‘Joyns’ to his fellow Professionals, Joyner’s determination and good spirits the past 12 months will ensure he leaves a legacy that will long be remembered.

“Glenn first became a Member of the PGA in 1987 and he has touched countless of people within golf worldwide in those 36 years,” said PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman.

“Glenn was always a jovial character but I don’t know that anyone could have expected the strength of spirit he has displayed for the past year.

“He refused to let his diagnosis stop him from playing the game he loved with his friends on the Legends Tour and he has left many people with memories that they will treasure forever.

“We pass on our sincerest condolences to Glenn’s wife Carolyn, his twin boys Marcus and Brad, parents Barry and Margaret and his extended family and friends.

“Glenn made a magnificent contribution to Australian golf which will never be forgotten.”

A winner of some 153 tournaments and pro-ams in Australia and throughout the world, Joyner went toe-to-toe with some of the game’s greats throughout his career.

He finished third behind Greg Norman at the 1996 Ford Open, was third to Lucas Parsons and Michael Campbell at the 1994 Queensland Open and was runner-up at the 1989 Air New Zealand Open.

He had two top-three finishes on the Asian Tour in 1995 and was third behind Rodger Davis, Kiwi Frank Nobilo and American John Morse at the 1991 New Zealand Open.

He joined the Legends Tour in late 2014 and would win 40 times, his biggest victory coming at the 2016 SA PGA Seniors Championship.

He shot 7-under 65 to lead Senior Open Qualifying last July, missing the cut at Gleneagles as the effects of his illness began to take hold.