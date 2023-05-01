PGA Professionals prepare for national championship - PGA of Australia

The PGA Professionals Championship, the most prestigious title for Vocational PGA Professionals, is set to return to its traditional format in 2023.

After the format was revised in 2022 as the world transitioned out of the pandemic, the 2023 PGA Professionals Championship will return to its traditional structure of state championships played around the country with a goal of PGA Professionals to win through to the National Final.

The PGA Professionals Championship is designed to showcase the skills of more than 250 PGA Professionals around the country who will attempt to qualify, many whom may be principally based at golf facilities teaching, servicing and managing the sport.

“We are proud of our men and women around the country whom have been helping maintain the momentum in the golf industry over recent years, and the PGA Professionals Championship allows us to continue to promote their skills in playing the game,” said PGA of Australia Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Kirkman.

“The talent of our PGA Professionals in Australia has always been strong, be it in their capacity to service the game, coach the game as well as play the game. I am confident the qualifiers for this year’s National Final will be no different.”

Upon qualifying for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final, 60 PGA Professionals will compete for $50,000 in prizemoney in addition to the leading two places receiving an exemption into the 2023 Australian PGA Championship. The National Final will be played at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Melbourne from 17-20 October.

Defending champion Scott Laycock (pictured) will be hoping to make it three wins in six years with the Royal Hobart Golf Club Teaching Professional receiving an automatic exemption into the National Final.

“The PGA Professionals Championship is high on the priority list for us professionals who get the opportunity to stay competitive and play for a national championship,” said Laycock.

“To have $50,000 in prizemoney and the exemptions into the Australian PGA Championship are great motivators to put time and effort into preparing for the championship.

“I am considering myself lucky that I don’t need to qualify this year.

“It was a shame that I didn’t get to use my exemption to play in the Australian PGA Championship last year owing to my wedding being on at the same time however I was pleased to give some of our younger PGA Professionals an opportunity that I have had the pleasure of doing many times before.”

The PGA is proud to partner with championship partners Acushnet and Club Car who have both supported PGA Vocational Professionals for extended periods, be it at their golf facilities or their professional playing ambitions.

For a full list of the state championship dates and venues, please click here.