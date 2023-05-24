PGA Professionals national finalists decided - PGA of Australia

The first qualifiers of the 2023 PGA Professionals Championship national final have been decided in North Queensland and Victoria.

In Queensland, Rowes Bay PGA Professional Scott Gillespie and Cairns Golf Club teaching professional Shane McHenry have shot 3 over par rounds of 74 to qualify.

McHenry will make his first appearance in a national final but Gillespie is a regular, and he is excited at the opportunity. “Working all year to have others enjoy the game of golf is one thing though to have the opportunity to play yourself and represent the North Queensland is exciting,” he said.

Grace Lennon recorded a 6-under par round on the Gunnamatta Course at The National GC to win the PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria to qualify for the national fina

Lennon, who is the teaching professional at Albert Park Driving Range, is looking forward to playing a national championship in her home state.

“It will be nice to tee it up against the guys for a national championship and to do so in my own backyard will hopefully give me the best chance to prepare in and around my responsibilities at Albert Park Driving Range,” she said.

In addition to winning her way through to the national final, Lennon joins Ranfurlie Golf Club teaching professional Matthew Buff and Rosebud Country Club Golf Operations Manager Lachlan Aylen who will also receive invitations to the Victorian PGA Championship to be played in November being among the leading three qualifiers.

Following playoffs for the final positions, 15 PGA Professionals from Victoria qualified for the PGA Professionals Championship national final as listed below:

Grace Lennon -6

Matthew Buff -5

Lachlan Aylen -4

Rhys Granger -4

David Miles -3

Shane Johnson -3

Lucien Tinkler -2

Edward Nicolette -2

Levi Burns -2

Thomas Howarth -2

Elliott Braulins -2

David Tapping -2

John Burbergs -1 (in playoff)

Euan Walters -1 (in playoff)

Wade Lowrie -1 (in playoff)

As the leading individual over the age of 50 at the PGA Professionals Championship, David Miles also received an invitation to play in the Australian PGA Senior Championship after a 3-under par round of 70

A total of 60 PGA Professionals including defending champion Scott Laycock will by vying for a national championship including $50,000 in prizemoney and two positions in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship later this year.

The national final will be played at the St John course at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria from 17-19 October, and CEO Brett Nelson is look forward to welcoming the PGA Professionals to their great facility. “The club is proud of St John which celebrated a recent reinstatement of the Jack Nicklaus Signature-Nicklaus Design, after a period of hard work and dedication, led by the management team at Heritage Golf and Country Club. St John was designed for tournament play so we look forward to seeing the leading 60 PGA Professionals battle it out for the national title.”

The PGA thanks partners of the PGA professionals championship — Acushnet and Club Car.

PHOTO: Grace Lennon celebrates in Victoria, while Queensland winners Scott Gillespie and Shane Henry congratulate each other on reaching the national final.