PGA Professionals land in North Queensland

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series ventures to North Queensland this week for the start of a string of events in the sunshine state.

On Saturday 22 May, Bowen Golf Club played host to the first of four Pro-Am events that form the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series.

PGA Professionals from around the country will contest the individual events which, when tallied for the series, will see $10,000 in bonus prizemoney on offer for the leading players.

Competitors will compete in the following events as part of this year’s series:

The lowest aggregate score over the four rounds will win $5,500 with second and third places taking home $3,000 and $1,500 respectively.

PGA Professionals such as recently crowned Victorian PGA Champion Chris Wood, European Tour winner Sam Brazel along with adidas PGA Pro-Am Series regulars Steven Jeffress, Brett Rankin, Michael Wright and Tim Hart will feature across the four events.

“All of the PGA Professionals are looking forward to getting back on the road after being home following the end of the extended season in March,” said Sam Brazel.

“The Hidden Valley Whitsunday North Queensland Series is not only an added incentive to play, it also provides the ability for us to treat the four events like one large tournament where hopefully the cream will rise the top.”

Hidden Valley Whitsundays is a residential estate located between Cannonvale and Proserpine just north of Mackay, often referred to as the gateway to the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef.

Hidden Valley Whitsundays Director Ashley Rees is excited to see professional golf return to the region in 2021.

“We are pleased that we could play our part in helping bring a quality field of PGA Professionals to the region,” said Rees.

“We have a strong commitment to providing the region with an idealistic lifestyle with sporting events and entertainment a big part of this now, and into the future.”

For more scores and updates on the Hidden Valley Whitsundays North Queensland Series visit www.pga.org.au and for information relating to the Hidden Valley Whitsundays residential estate click here.