PGA Professionals Championship returns to Hamilton Island

The PGA Professionals Championship will return in its traditional format of state qualifying events across Australia in 2021, giving PGA Professionals the chance to win through to the PGA Professionals Championship National Final at Hamilton Island Golf Club in September.

The series of state qualifying events will return in May and June, where 50 of the country’s leading Vocational PGA Professionals will qualify for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final to be played from 3-5 September.

Players will vie not only for the lion’s share of $55,000 in prize money at the National Final, but also two coveted positions in the Australian PGA Championship field at Royal Queensland Golf Club from 2-5 December.

Gavin Kirman, chief executive of the PGA of Australia, is looking forward to the skills of Vocational PGA Professionals again once being on show around the country.

“The last 12 months has shown just how resilient PGA Professionals can be and having our Vocational PGA Professional competing in their marquee event is further signs of a strong recovery,” said Kirkman.

“Hamilton Island has proved the perfect venue to showcase the skills of our leading PGA Professionals and since moving the event to the iconic location 10 years ago, the PGA Professionals Championship has continued to grow in stature.

“We are proud to provide the two leading PGA Professionals from the National Final the opportunity to compete in the Australian PGA Championship and form an integral part of what is expected to be a world class field.”

Seven qualifying tournaments will be held around Australia over the coming months with a variety of qualifying positions on offer at each event.

Date Event Course # National Final Qualifiers Friday 14th May PGA Professionals Championship of Western Australia Mosman Park GC 6 Tuesday 25th May PGA Professionals Championship of South Each QLD Victoria Park GC 12 Monday 31st May PGA Professionals Championship of North Queensland Mackay GC 2 Monday 31st May PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria Commonwealth GC 13 Tuesday 1st June PGA Professionals Championship of NSW/ACT Twin Creeks G&CC 12 Sunday 6th June PGA Professionals Championship of Tasmania Royal Hobart GC 2 Monday 21st June PGA Professionals Championship of South Australia Glenelg GC 2

Playing alongside the 50 PGA Professionals at Hamilton Island will be 52 amateurs who will compete for the title of Hamilton Island Amateur Golf Champion. As one of the most unique and memorable golfing experiences, Hamilton Island Enterprises is excited to welcome championship golf back to the island.

“We are excited to welcome competitors back to Hamilton Island in 2021 after not being able to do so last year, and we are confident that their golfing and holiday experience will be just as good if not better than it has been pre-pandemic,” said David Boyd, Hamilton Island General Manager Retail, Activities, Marina & Concessionaires.

“Our golf course has always been memorable due to the wonderful layout and spectacular views it provides and it will again be in outstanding condition in the earlier time of September this year.

“Hamilton Island has proved itself to be well geared to keep our guests safe during the pandemic whilst continuing to provide first class service and facilities, and we are confident that this year’s tournaments will provide the perfect opportunity to reiterate this.”

