PGA Professionals Championship Preview - PGA of Australia

A field of more than 160 will tee it up today at the PGA Professionals Championship at Yarra Yarra Golf Club, competing for $50,000 in prizemoney, as well as exemptions into the 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and 2023 Vic Open.

Open to all Vocational PGA Professionals without a ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia category, the field will compete over 36 holes on the 10th and 11th October, as the tournament brings together some of Australia’s leading club, teaching and management Professionals.

Designed to showcase the outstanding playing ability of PGA Professionals, the event – run in partnership with Acushnet and Club Car – is set to be hotly contested, with the top two in the field gaining a place in the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Tournament Director, Broc Greenhalgh, is thrilled to be welcoming such a strong field for an exciting couple of days of golf on Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt.

“It’s wonderful to be in Victoria and to see the best of our PGA Professionals on show,” Greenhalgh said.

“PGA Professionals are the heartbeat of Australian golf, so it’s wonderful that they will have the chance to go out and test themselves on such an iconic golf course.

“There is plenty to play for, so we are looking forward to a great exhibition of golf.”

Reigning champion and Head Professional at Pacific Dunes Golf Club, Jamie Hook, is keen to repeat the dose, after his two-shot victory at Links Hope Island set up a strong string of performances this year.

“It would be nice to defend the title,” he said. “To gain another exemption into the Australian PGA would be awesome.”

Hook performed well at the Australian PGA in January, his two-under score enough to tie for 31st place.

“I get such great support from the members at Pacific Dunes, whenever and wherever I play,” explained Hook. “I’m keen to get out there and do them all proud.”

Along with Hook, TJ King (Mount Coolum Golf Club) and Matthew Guyatt (Nudgee Golf Club) have just returned from representing Australia at the Four Nations Cup.

Australia performed strongly at the inaugural competition, earning a second-place finish in South Africa in September. No doubt any potential for international honours will serve as added motivation down the stretch on Tuesday.

Similarly, in the female section of the field, Bree Arthur, Jessica Dengate, Katy Jarochowicz, Grace Lennon and Katelyn Must will all be fighting for more than the title, as an exemption into the 2023 Vic Open is also on the line.

“There is plenty to play for next week,” Greenhalgh said. “For both the men and the women in the field, strong performances will certainly give them the chance to keep playing on the big stage.

“This is one of the wonderful attributes of our Vocational PGA Professionals; that their skills are do diverse both on and off the golf course, so the PGA Professionals Championship gives them another opportunity to showcase that.”

It shapes as a big week for past champions too, as Scott Laycock (Royal Hobart Golf Club), who won in 2018 and was runner-up in 2019, chases a return to the top of the podium. Additionally, 2016 winner Chris Duke (Nudgee Golf Club) will be looking to cap off his recent move to Queensland with a strong showing at Yarra Yarra.

“There are so many great stories coming into the week,” Greenhalgh explained. “And there is bound to be another one come Tuesday evening.”

The Championship kicks off this morning with a double shotgun start (7.30am and 12.30pm).

To follow the Championship click HERE