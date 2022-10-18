PGA Professional finalists Announced for Victorian Golf Industry awards - PGA of Australia

The highest achievers in Victorian golf over the past twelve months are set to be recognised at the Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night – held at Art Centre Melbourne – on Thursday, 20 October.

A chance to celebrate the exceptional work that PGA Professionals have achieved throughout the state, all nominees continue to do a wonderful job to grow the game of golf; making it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Their contributions extending across every aspect of the industry, PGA Professionals will be recognised in four categories, with a further three awards available for outstanding Pro-Ams.

“It is fantastic to have the chance to honour the people and events that help golf to flourish every day,” said Victorian Membership Manager, Luke Bower.

“Our PGA Professionals are the heartbeat of Australian golf, so it is only fitting that their achievements are celebrated on such a special occasion,” he said.

All vocational award nominees can be found below.

2022 PGA Victorian Club Professional of The Year

Peter Manzie – Head Professional – Southern Golf Club

David Wallis – Head Professional – Ballarat Golf Club

2022 PGA Victorian Coach of The Year – High Performance

Andrew Cooper – Teaching Professional – Victoria Golf Club

Timothy Wood – Teaching Professional – Rosanna Golf Club

Nicholas Bielawski – Coaching Programs Manager – PGA Academy

2022 PGA Victorian Coach of The Year – Game Development

Kim Collett – Settlers Run Golf and Country Club

Brandon Rave – Teaching Professional – Metropolitan Golf Club

Tony Craswell – Head Professional – LaTrobe Golf Club

Daniel Materazzo – Golf Operations Manager / Head Professional – Clifton Springs Golf Club

2022 PGA Victorian Management Professional of The Year

Brett Scothern – General Manager – Medway Golf Club

Cameron Davies – Golf Operations Manager – Sandhurst Club

Paul Christie – General Manager – Geelong Golf Club

2022 Legends Pro-Am of The Year

Portarlington Golf Club

Gardiners Run Golf Course

Rich River Golf Club

2022 Regional Pro-Am of The Year

Warragul Golf Club

Axedale Golf Club

The Sands Torquay

2022 Metropolitan Pro-Am of The Year

Heidelberg Golf Club

Eynesbury Homestead

Medway Golf Club

For more information on all awards and the night as a whole, click HERE