PGA Professional finalists Announced for Victorian Golf Industry awards - PGA of Australia

The highest achievers in Victorian golf over the past twelve months are set to be recognised at the Victorian Golf Industry Awards Night – held at Art Centre Melbourne – on Thursday, 20 October.
A chance to celebrate the exceptional work that PGA Professionals have achieved throughout the state, all nominees continue to do a wonderful job to grow the game of golf; making it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.
Their contributions extending across every aspect of the industry, PGA Professionals will be recognised in four categories, with a further three awards available for outstanding Pro-Ams.
“It is fantastic to have the chance to honour the people and events that help golf to flourish every day,” said Victorian Membership Manager, Luke Bower.
“Our PGA Professionals are the heartbeat of Australian golf, so it is only fitting that their achievements are celebrated on such a special occasion,” he said.
All vocational award nominees can be found below.
2022 PGA Victorian Club Professional of The Year
2022 PGA Victorian Coach of The Year – High Performance
2022 PGA Victorian Coach of The Year – Game Development
2022 PGA Victorian Management Professional of The Year
2022 Legends Pro-Am of The Year
2022 Regional Pro-Am of The Year
2022 Metropolitan Pro-Am of The Year
For more information on all awards and the night as a whole, click HERE