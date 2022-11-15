PGA of Australia partners with Betr - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia is pleased to welcome Betr as its official wagering partner.

As part of a multiyear deal, Betr will partner with the PGA and PGA Tour of Australasia across multiple tournaments and through digital and broadcast assets and content. The partnership is headlined by the Betr Champions Lounge at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship from 24-27 November at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

PGA Director of Commercial Australasia Michael McDonald said partnering with Betr enables us to continue our fan focus across tournaments.

“The PGA’s major highlight of the summer is the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship which is known for being all about the fans, the Betr Champions Lounge located on the party hole at this event aligns perfectly with Betr’s focus on the customer experience.” said McDonald.

Tickets to the Betr Champions Lounge are sold out for Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship with limited tickets still available for Thursday.