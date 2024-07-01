PGA Membership Pathway Program applications now open! - PGA of Australia

The PGA Membership Pathway Program (MPP) is Australian Golf’s primary workforce development program and is designed to provide flexibility to help you take the next step towards your dream job in the golf industry.

The PGA Membership Pathway Program (MPP) is ideal for any golfer who has a passion for golf and a desire to translate that passion into a career in the golf industry.

Designed for completion over a three (3) year period, the MPP will provide real skills in the workplace, in addition to undertaking a nationally accredited diploma level qualification in a preferred area of interest.

Studies in the program are delivered through on-the-job training, face to face and virtual training schools, and online learning delivered over the calendar year.

In addition to workplace and academic requirements, the MPP also requires regular participation in Professional Golf Tournaments to meet PGA Playing Requirements.

To find out more about the MPP and to apply, click HERE.