PGA membership comes together to support displaced players - PGA of Australia

As the seriousness of the threat of Cyclone Alfred hit home for the players at the cancelled Australian WPGA Championship, a logical question for professional golfers served to remind again how the golf industry and community comes together in support.

Following an early morning player meeting on Tuesday at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, where the combined WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour (LET) field was advised to leave the Gold Coast area, the search for a place to practice began.

As WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn, PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman and LET staff addressed the players, the PGA of Australia network was already being mobilised to assist.

With the majority of the 80 or so European Tour players, and even interstate WPGA Tour members, set to play next week’s Australian Women’s Classic in Coffs Harbour, and the Women’s NSW Open in Wollongong, the New South Wales region was the target.

The PGA membership of the state not disappointing, with a formal list of 10 clubs and PGA professionals being provided to players as a potential temporary home base, while others headed to other parts and no doubt similar generosity of facility use.

“When I spoke with the playing group around the cancellation of the Australian WPGA Championship, I mentioned that we are a member organisation and that our PGA members would support visiting golf professionals,” Kirkman said.

“We wanted to ensure the players, especially internationals, felt safe during what is set to be a challenging, uncertain period and that while in Australia they are considered part of our PGA and WPGA family alongside the more than 3,000 members.

“This was as our team was starting the conversations with PGA members around New South Wales asking for their assistance, but I was beyond confident anyone that could help, would. It is so heartening to see that proven true, which serves as a reminder of how our industry comes together quickly and immensely during a time of need.”

Although extensive, the list of clubs provided and the associated PGA member deserves to be recognised for their generosity and support that will not only help the players to prepare for the two weeks of co-sanctioned events, but also remind global players why Australia is a special place to visit and play.

Port Macquarie Golf Club – via Head Professional James Single

Forster-Tuncurry Golf Club – via Head Professional Jason Wood

Nelson Bay Golf Club – via General Manager David Lulham and Director of Golf Duard Nel

Magenta Shores Country Club – via General Manger Paul Riley

Horizons Golf Club – via Director of Golf Vince Owen

Kew Country Club – via Head Professional Luke Garel

Hawks Nest Golf Club – via Head Professional Andrew McCormack

Newcastle Golf Club – via Head Professional Andrew Bowles

Tamworth Golf Club – via Head Professional Brock Sampson

Kooindah Waters – via Director of Golf David Stretton

For 21 of the LET players, a familiar landing place was Magenta Shores, where they contested the Women’s NSW Open last year.

The generosity for those headed for the Central Coast of New South Wales extending beyond practice facilities and course access, with the gym and pool facilities able to be used, and those players being billeted out to residents. A common theme for all the supporting clubs, whose members will get an up close look at some of the best talent in women’s golf over the coming days.

“All of us in professional golf know how quickly plans can change, and that finding suitable locations to practice and play on short notice is no easy task. To see the support of golf clubs and facilities and PGA members around New South Wales has helped to remind everyone just what an amazing industry we are in,” Lunn said.

“It was obviously crushing to make the decision to cancel the Australian WPGA Championship in the interest of safety for players, staff, fans and more, especially given how amazing every element of the event looked on the ground. However, the silver lining of support and readiness to act has helped to soften the blow and will only serve to encourage our LET visitors to return again next year.”