PGA Legends Tour returns to South Australia

After a three year absence the PGA Legends Tour has returned to South Australia with two events across three courses this week starting with the Fleurieu Coast Swing at South Lakes Golf Club.

Fifty-four Senior Professionals including Peter Lonard, Mike Harwood, Peter Fowler and Andre Stolz took on the wonderful Jack Newton designed Links Lady Bay for round 1 of the Fleurieu Coast Swing.

Tour rookie Adam Henwood set the pace in his first Legends Tour event, carding an even par 72 to give the afternoon field, featuring some of the most experienced players, a good target to aim for in the afternoon.

A cool blustery afternoon made scoring tricky yet Brad Burns, Andre Stolz and Peter Lonard mastered the conditions to record rounds of 3-under 69 to tie for the lead.

Owners representative James Sheow said: “It’s been fantastic having the PGA Legends Tour players here at the Links Lady Bay and we are really looking forward to building on this event and continuing in years to come.”

The renowned layout impressed all of the Professionals and they now look forward to the second and final round at South Lakes Golf Club tomorrow.

“What a great links golf course. I really enjoyed playing the course and the condition of the fairways and greens just added to the enjoyment,” said Peter Lonard of the course.

View the round 1 Fleurieu Coast Swing scores at pga.org.au.