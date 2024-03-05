PGA Legends Tour partners with Police Legacy - PGA of Australia

Police Legacies throughout Australia will be the beneficiaries of a new charity partnership that each now have with the PGA Legends Tour.

Each policing jurisdiction has its own Police Legacy that supports families of those who are no longer amongst us.

First announced at the Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond, NSW, late last year, the agreement was formalised last week.

It will see 1 per cent of total prize money on the PGA Legends Tour donated to Police Legacy, with the funds to be divided equally between each of the Police Legacies.

In addition, QR codes will be on display at each PGA Legends Tour event over the course of the year which will provide the opportunity for amateur playing partners to donate to a not-for-profit organisation that strives to ensure that no spouse/partner or child of a deceased police officer or protective services officer feels forgotten or in need of support.

It is the first such Australia-wide charity partnership that the various Police Legacies have entered into and will provide invaluable support to families of those who have served and been lost.

“Golf is not for the faint-hearted. Golfers honour tradition, integrity and excellence but also a steady hand and resolve,” said Detective Superintendent Donna McCarthy APM, Chair, NSW Police Legacy.

“These same qualities are found in Police Legacies Australia-wide as we provide care and ongoing support to the families of police officers who have suffered a great loss when their police officer dies.

“Our Board, staff, and volunteers strive to ensure that no partner or dependent child will ever feel forgotten or in need and will continue to feel connected to the police family.

“We also provide support for the parents of deceased officers, and support police officers to fundraise for police families facing necessitous circumstances.”

Victoria Police Legacy CEO, Lex de Man AFSM, thanked the PGA of Australia for providing a platform through the Legends Tour to raise funds and awareness of the work done by the various Police Legacies across Australia.

“Thank you to the PGA Legends Tour for the terrific opportunity for Police Legacies across all Australian police jurisdictions to be recognised as its official charity partner,” said Mr de Man. “Your incredible support will go a long way to support those in the police family who have lost a loved one.”

Last year, the PGA Legends Tour staged 76 events worth $1.9 million, numbers they hope to better in 2024.

Legends Tour Coordinator, Andy Rogers, said that the support of club golfers who participate alongside Australian golf greats such as Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz, Peter Senior and Mike Harwood will contribute significantly to fundraising efforts.

“With the QR codes we have in the clubhouse we have already seen donations of more than $5,000 in the past week alone,” Rogers said.

“The PGA Legends Tour is extremely proud to align with each Police Legacy as our charity partner and we hope to be able to contribute significantly to their fundraising efforts over the course of the year.”