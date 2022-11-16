PGA launches new e-learning platform - PGA of Australia

Members of the PGA are set to enjoy a more professional, streamlined and easy to navigate e-learning platform, as the revamped PGA eHub opens today.

The PGA eHub, which will replace The Fairway, is designed to give PGA Members an industry-leading platform on which to continue their golfing education. Bringing together a range of interactive learning methods including videos, quizzes and podcasts, it will ensure a supportive and effective learning environment.

PGA of Australia Training Manager, Stephanie Jamieson is excited to launch the new platform today and to offer PGA Members a premium experience.

“Ever since implementing online training for the first time twelve years ago, we have remained committed to providing the best user experience for members,” she said. “We are excited to provide this improvement to the Association and continuing to offer a premium learning experience into the future.”

Ongoing education is a vital pillar of PGA Membership and ensures that all members of the Association are able to learn and develop right throughout their careers. Key to this is the Accreditation and Continued Education (ACE) program for PGA Professionals.

Designed to ensure that PGA Professionals are able to maintain their status as experts in all areas of the golf industry, the ACE program offers modules in four categories; Coaching, Game Development, Management and Small-business.

General Manager of the PGA Membership and Education Department, Geoff Stewart believes that regular engagement with ACE courses is vital for PGA Professionals and is excited that the launch of the eHub will make this easier than ever before.

“Continued education is one of the most important things you can do as a PGA Professional,” he explained. “This is how we can keep on top of all of the changes in an industry that is evolving more than ever before.

“If our PGA Professionals – our accredited experts in golf – are doing all they can to enhance their knowledge base, then there will most definitely be positive flow on effects right through the industry.”