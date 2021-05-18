PGA Insight: Herbert’s hopes rest with body and mind

Lucas has decided to base himself in Orlando, Florida this year and I went over midway through February and spent a month with him in the US. I was there for the WGC-Workday Championship that they played in Florida. Going into that event Lucas said that he’d never swung it so good, never hit it so good but he did a really, really poor job on that golf course of committing to hitting shots. It was a typical ‘big boy’ golf course; water down the left, bunkers, trees, lost ball right and you’ve just got to man up and hit a shot. He just wasn’t doing a good enough job of that.

The work he did on the range prior to the round was awesome, especially the first two rounds. But it’s different when you’re hitting a 6-iron to a 200-yard marker down the range with no water and no consequence. Second hole he had a 200-yard 6-iron with water right of the green and all of a sudden it’s going left into the trap short sided and he makes bogey or double. That’s where it’s having the courage to see the shot and committing to it wholeheartedly.

Lucas is coming to terms with the fact that the events that he is playing in America are around big boy golf courses and this week is going to be the same. He’s just got to do a better job of seeing a shot and committing to a shot wholeheartedly.

He’s done a good job the past six months working a lot on the mental side of the game with Jamie Glazier. Jamie was there that week of the WGC and they have done some really good work since then on that side of his game. That’s been a priority since that WGC.

An issue we are still dealing with is the fact that his body has been giving him a fair bit of trouble this year. It’s nothing major or specific but because he is such a feel player if his body is slightly different from day to day or week to week, he really struggles.

Simone Tozer has travelled with Lucas the past three years as his movement coach but Simi came back last year and did hotel quarantine, got engaged and the full-time travel was becoming too much, which is fair enough. The past six months he’s had so many different people treating him and his body has struggled with that.

We knew that a routine of hands-on treatment worked best for him but we’d gotten away from that a bit. He Monday qualified at Wells Fargo, shot 5-under, said his body felt good and then by Wednesday said his hips were in a different place, his right shoulder was different and he was struggling to swing it the way he wanted from day to day. If that’s the case, it’s difficult for him to make a score with the way he goes about it.

He’s got Luke Mackey from Golf Australia with him for the next two weeks doing hands-on treatment, very similar to what he’s had in the past, which is great. His body should be in good position and hopefully we won’t have issues there. We don’t like to have an excuse of that ever but the reality is that sometimes if your body’s not right, you can’t be doing what we want to be doing. That was certainly the case at Wells Fargo.

He can have a feel in his golf swing that lasts for three or four weeks and he takes that to the golf course each day. Every day on the range he’s creating that feel again and that feel is creating a ball flight. When his body’s changing from day to day, he’s trying to find a new feel every day, and that’s really hard. That’s when he’s not playing well.

Lucas puts so much emphasis into leaving no stone unturned when it comes to a Major and he drove three hours up to Kiawah last week to check it out. He wanted to have a look at the course, have a look at the surrounds, what he needs to work on in his game leading up to it so that when he arrived he knew exactly what to expect.

The voice message that he sent to the group after that trip was, ‘This place is awesome, love it, the surrounds are great, you’ve got to man up and hit shots off the tee but I feel like I can do that.’ It’s going to be really influenced by the wind and the weather but he liked it which is always a good thing to hear.

We’ve looked at the stats report that Tom Boys has produced for us. We know there are a lot of 175-225-yard approach shots so Lucas has been doing a lot of work on that side of the game. He knows the surrounds are tight and firm so he can practice that type of shot. That’s what Tiger did for years and Lucas finds this stuff out. What do the best in the world do to prepare? That’s what I should be looking to do if that’s going to work for me.

