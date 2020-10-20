PGA announces trio of new media partners

The PGA of Australia is pleased to announce a trio of new media partnerships with oOh!media, Southern Cross Austereo and The Courier-Mail all becoming commercial partners of the PGA.

A three-year partnership with oOh!media, Australia’s leading Out of Home advertising company, will see their extensive national network of more than 37,000 digital and classic locations promote both PGA of Australia Member campaigns along with the Australian PGA Championship, which recently moved to Brisbane’s Royal Queensland Golf Club.

Southern Cross Austereo has also joined the PGA, with their three-year partnership to focus on the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane. The PGA will utilise Triple M’s stations in Brisbane, Gold Coast and Toowoomba to promote the Australian PGA Championship, from the 2021 edition onwards.

This trio of new additions is rounded out by The Courier-Mail. The PGA will utilise News Corp Australia’s national footprint to promote visitation to the Australian PGA Championship both locally and from interstate. Readers of Brisbane’s The Courier-Mail, The Sunday Mail and other publications around the country will access a range of benefits through the News Corp Subscriber +Rewards program.

“We are delighted to have three of Australia’s leading media organisations join us as commercial partners of the PGA and look forward to the many opportunities it will present for all involved in these new partnerships,” said Michael McDonald, Commercial Director of the PGA of Australia.

“Golf continues to see unprecedented demand through COVID-19 and the addition of mutually beneficial partnerships such as these enables us to promote our sport, our tournaments and showcase our members to a wider audience who are clearly interested in golf.”

Tim Murphy, oOh!’s Chief Sales Officer, said: “Whether they live in towns, cities or regional areas, Australians love golf. It’s ideally suited to our way of life, and we are delighted to partner with the PGA to help promote the game and these world-class events over the coming years, right across our nation.”

“The Courier-Mail, Sunday Mail and News Queensland’s print and digital mastheads look forward to working with the PGA and partners to make this event a great success and one of many highlights on the Queensland events calendar,” said Andre Grimaux, Commercial Partnerships Editor, The Courier-Mail.