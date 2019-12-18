PGA and ALPG Align in World First Collaboration

The full boards of the PGA and the ALPG met today to celebrate the alignment of their two organisations.

Together we can create an exciting future that retains the independence of the individual bodies, respecting and growing on the great heritage of both the PGA and ALPG.

Collaborating in this significant way reflects the changing sporting landscape in Australia and shows leadership in golf globally, according to a joint statement by Rodger Davis, PGA Chairman and Julia Boland the President of the ALPG.

“We will work together, to progress this alignment and deep collaboration to deliver leadership for the sport, the industry and for the professionals that inspire golfers, represent on the world stage, work in and live for the game,” they said.

“We have created tools and agreed term sheets to ensure full engagement across our operations and commercial activities to guarantee speed, agility and a united approach”

“An aligned profession generates new opportunities for our members and our partners in an environment of close cultural fit, gender equality and brand equity.

“This momentous announcement of alignment, follows collaboration and planning over the last twelve months since an MOU with this objective was established.

“Both ALPG and PGA are excited and motivated to work together and forge new opportunities within professional golf, assisting our members to succeed and to inspire the next generation of professional golfers and in so doing grow our game,” they said.