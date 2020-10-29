Peterson claims victory in Legends Tour return

Martin Peterson has won the first PGA Legends Tour event following a seven-month hiatus at the Springwood Country Club Legends Pro-Am in the Blue Mountains.

With a scorecard of even-par 69, Peterson took a one-stroke victory over Peter Jones (+1) at the picturesque layout, yet after months of preparation, inclement weather threatened to postpone the Springwood Country Club event yet again.

Rain and thunderstorms forecast for the Thursday Pro-Am did little to prevent the Springwood staff from delivering a spectacular playing experience for both the professionals and amateurs taking part.

The morning field found the heavy conditions difficult yet a noon thunderstorm proved beneficial for the afternoon players who enjoyed the best conditions of the day.

For a long while it appeared 2-over 71 would be the winning score, with a total of six players including Glenn Joyner and Brad Burns sitting amongst a logjam for much of the day.

Low scores from Jones and Peterson at the tail end of the event settled the score, giving the event an outright winner in 2020.

“I first came here as a 14-year-old and the course was in fog for most of the day,” said Peterson post-round.

“The people have always been friendly and welcoming so I can’t thank the club enough.”

The PGA Legends Tour now moves to Blackheath Golf Club for the ICF Haulage Legends Pro-Am, ahead of the Legends Tour event of the year the Australian PGA Seniors Championship, from 5-7 November.

To view the final Springwood Country Club Legends Pro-Am leaderboard visit pga.org.au.