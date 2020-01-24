Petersen reigns supreme at Rich River Trainee Classic

Asquith Golf Club Trainee Brayden Petersen has added a second Rich River Classic title to his resume with a two-shot victory at Rich River Golf Club.

The 2018 and now 2020 Rich River Trainee Classic champion started the day two shots back but with a final round of 3-under 69 was able to leap-frog overnight leader Steffanie Vogel to take the title with a 7-under the card total.

Petersen put on a clinical display across his final 18 holes to record a bogey-free round which included three birdies on the front nine alone. Able to keep his nerves at bay down the final stretch, Petersen held onto his two-shot lead throughout the back nine to finish 3-under for the day.

The New South Welshman now joins the illustrious club of Trainees who have won this title twice, including recent graduate and last year’s champion Frazer Droop.

“It’s been an amazing week,” Petersen said.

“I obviously started well in the first round, but had to grind it out during the next two days in that wind.

“Everyone else was playing well but I knew I could shoot a good score on the final day and hopefully give myself a chance.”

After the cut, Petersen acquired the help of caddie, fellow Trainee and Murray local, Jamie Stapleton who he credits for his lift in performance in the last two rounds.

“I couldn’t have done it without him,” Petersen added.

“He knows this course so well and he really kept my head on straight when I was getting tense towards the end there. I can’t thank him enough.”

New South Wales featured at the top of the leaderboard with Kogarah Golf Club Trainee, Mitch Gannon and Port Macquarie Trainee, Tom Biron mirroring each other’s performances for the week, both carding a 3-under 69 and finishing at 5-under.

The final player to finish under par was Cobram-Barooga first year Trainee Steffanie Vogel who shot a final round of 3-over 75 to finish the tournament at 3-under after leading into the final day.

The Rich River Trainee Classic continues to be a cornerstone of the Trainee playing calendar, with the 33rd year providing another successful event.

To view the final leaderboard visit pga.org.au.