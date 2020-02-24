Peter Thomson to be honoured with outstanding contribution to Victorian Sport Award

The most prestigious honour bestowed at the Victorian Sport Awards, the Outstanding Contribution to Victorian Sport Award, is presented to an individual or organisation in recognition of outstanding achievement in, or contribution to, sport in Victoria.

The posthumous recipient of the 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Victorian Sport Award is golfing legend Peter William Thomson AO CBE.

Thomson was a prolific tournament champion around the world, winning the national championships of ten countries, including the New Zealand Open nine times.

He won the Open Championship five times between 1954 and 1965 and is the only golfer to win a modern major three times in succession – The Open in 1954, 1955, and 1956.

He competed on the PGA TOUR in 1953 and 1954 before winning the Texas International Open in 1956 and achieving his best finish in one of the three majors staged in the United States (fourth at the U.S. Open) to finish ninth on the money list.

In 1985, he claimed nine victories on the Senior PGA TOUR and finished top of the money list with his last tournament victory coming at the 1988 British PGA Seniors Championship.

In addition to his playing career, Thomson was President of the Australian PGA from 1962 to 1994 and a victorious non-playing captain of the International team in the 1998 Presidents Cup.

He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985.

Off the course, Thomson was active as a golf writer for 50 years, was an honorary member of Royal Melbourne Golf Club and designed over a hundred golf courses in Australia and around the world.

Thomson died in Melbourne on 20 June 2018 at the age of 88.

Vicsport Chairman Ron Gauci says:

“Peter’s contribution to golf in Victoria was immense and his legacy continues today. We are pleased and proud to recognise Peter’s achievements around the world and the very high standing his reputation has today.”

Previous Outstanding Contribution to Victorian Sport Award winners include Nicole Livingstone OAM, Kevin Sheedy AM, Cadel Evans, Catherine Freeman OAM, John Bertrand AO, Bill Lawry AM and Susan Alberti AC.

Winners of the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award are nominated by the by a panel of industry representatives who are chosen based on their significant role in the Victorian sport and active recreation sector before the Vicsport Board select the winner.

The Victorian Sport Awards is the night of nights for the Victorian sporting community, recognising and celebrating the achievements of our home-grown premier athletes, grassroots heroes and those who have shown commitment and dedication to community sport in Victoria.

Presented by the State Government of Victoria and Vicsport on Wednesday 26 February, 2020 at Marvel Stadium, the Victorian Sport Awards honours individual and team athletes, coaches, administrators and volunteers from both metropolitan and regional Victoria.

Judges include people from various diverse sporting groups and roles including:

Steve Moneghetti AM OLY, represented Australia at four Olympic Games, four Commonwealth Games and six World Championships. Winner of the 1989 and 1995 Male Athlete of the Year and 2001 Outstanding Contribution to Victorian Sport Award

Sharelle McMahon, Two-time Netball World Champion, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist

Bill Mildenhall, all-time NBL referee games record holder, two-time Olympic referee

Kyle Vander Kuyp OLY, 12 times National Hurdles Champion, Olympic finalist

