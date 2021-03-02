Past Qld Open champs eye double silverware

And on a trophy as storied as the T.B. Hunter Cup, that’s historically odd given some of Australian golf’s greatest names – Greg Norman, David Graham, Ossie Pickworth, Kel Nagle, Norman Von Nida and Jim Ferrier, just to name a few – are engraved multiple times.

But not since Terry Price won his state Open for a second time in 1995 at Windaroo has it happened in the modern era.

Andrew Dodt is one of five who can right that wrong from 11-14 March at Pelican Waters.

And Dodt, who saluted at Brookwater in 2014, is particularly eager to do just that.

“Obviously it would be nice to win, particularly because it’s my home state Open,” said Dodt, three times a winner on the Asian Tour, two of which have been co-sanctioned with the European Tour.

“And it’s been a while since I won on home soil, so it would be doubly nice to kick off the season well on the Sunshine Coast.

“It’s going to be tough with the field coming along, but hopefully I bring my `A game’ and give myself a chance.”

The other past champions in the field will be Anthony Quayle (2020), Jordan Zunic (2018), Michael Sim (2017) and David Bransdon (2015), all of whom also have the credentials to join the legends of yesteryear.

Last week, European Tour player Jake McLeod confirmed he would start on the Sunshine Coast, as did the first of several women in promising local amateur Sarah Wilson and Ladies European Tour rookie of the year Steph Kyriacou.

The 2021 Isuzu Queensland Open will be held at Pelican Waters Golf Club from 11-14 March. It is a key part of the 2020-21 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia calendar and the second last event on its Order of Merit this season.

