Partner with Australian Golf in Queensland - PGA of Australia

Golf Australia (GA), PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia are seeking expressions of interest to partner in a state-of-the-art headquarters for golf in Queensland.

The proposed Queensland Golf Centre will house administration facilities for all three agencies, provide world-class high-performance training areas and host national programs on site.

The collaboration between Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia, marked by the launch of inaugural strategy for Australian Golf in 2021, is aimed to create synergies and opportunities to grow the game.

The QLD Golf Centre project follows on from the successful development of the Australian Golf Centre in Melbourne, which has become the embodiment of the vision for golf with GA, the PGA and WPGA all operating under one roof.

Expressions of interest for the Queensland Golf Centre Open on Monday 29 August 2022 and will close on Friday 30 September 2022.

To download a copy of the Expression of Interest for the Queensland Golf Centre please CLICK HERE.