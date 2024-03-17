Part 4: 14 shots that defined the 2023/2024 season - PGA of Australia

We are just hours away from crowning the final champion of the 2023/2024 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season at The National Tournament presented by BMW. To celebrate the season that was, we are counting down 14 shots that defined this season.

Here are the top three defining shots of the season.

3. JESS WHITTING – Third Round, Webex Players Series Murray River

West Australian Jess Whitting had a weekend to remember on the Murray River in early 2024.

Turning 26 on Friday during the Webex Players Series Murray River, the WPGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School graduate netted a present the following day. One she had previously spoken of believing was in her future.

Standing on the tee of the par-3 third at Cobram Barooga Golf Club, Whitting struck the perfect iron that found the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one and a BMW i4 eDrive35 Grand Coupe valued at $93,000.

“I kept saying to people, the next time I make a hole-in-one it’s going to be when there’s a car,” Whitting said.

“I’ve said it for years. The one that matters is when there’s going to be a car.

“Still gobsmacked.”

ACE ALERT 🚨



Jess Whitting has won a brand new BMW i4 eDrive35 with a hole in one on the 164m 3rd hole at Cobram Barooga Golf Club !@bmwau#WebexPlayersSeries Murray River pic.twitter.com/jmJLR4S7BK — WPGA Tour of Australasia (@WPGATour) January 20, 2024

2. MIN WOO LEE – Second Round, Australian Open

Immediately after claiming the Joe Kirkwood Cup, Lee set his sights on an Aussie double and the Australian Open.

Playing alongside Hoshino again, Lee once again set the crowds alight on Friday at The Australian Golf Club with an eagle at a par-5, this time with a simple tap-in from two feet.

Unleashing a monster drive at the 18th and left 174 metres to the pin, Lee hit a swooping hook 9-iron from the pine straw that landed and spun towards the hole to setup another memorable moment of the summer.

“Ended up in the nice pine straw out there and had a really good number for a 9-iron, like really big 9-iron and I’ve been hitting draws all week and it kind of sat up really nicely,” Lee said.

“I saw the (TV) coverage and it spun left towards the hole and nearly actually went in, so really happy with that finish. It’s always nice to make an eagle whenever, but on the last hole, it’s even nicer.”

1. MIN WOO LEE – Final Round, Australian PGA Championship

Entering the final round with the lead, Min Woo Lee got off to an inconsistent start on Sunday at Royal Queensland.

Giving primary challenger Rikuya Hoshino glimmers of hope, Lee caused a crowd eruption at the par-5 ninth.

Missing his second shot short and right of the green, the West Australian floated a perfect pitch up the length of the green that found the bottom of the cup for eagle.

““That was probably the best atmosphere shot I’ve ever hit,” Lee said.

“I’ve had a few chip ins, but at that point it was getting close and I was in a pretty average position after the tee shot. So, to chip that in, it was amazing.

“I want to see it straight away. I would like to see it. It was one of the best shots I’ve probably hit.”