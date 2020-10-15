Parker wins 2020 QLD PGA Trainee Championship

Luke Parker has won the 2020 Coca-Cola QLD PGA Trainee Championship by just one stroke in a thrilling final round at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan.

A rock-solid four-round performance from the Maroochy River Golf Club first-year PGA Trainee saw him withhold an extremely persistent Elliot Beel of Mackay Golf Club.

Starting the final round with a three-stroke lead, Parker completed the tournament with a round of 2-over par for a four-round total of 1-under 287, narrowly defeating Beel who came home in even par for a final total of 1-over 288.

An early double bogey on the second hole levelled the score for the leading duo but a quick comeback from Parker including birdies on holes three and six helped steady the ship.

A birdie on hole 13 increased the buffer for Parker yet a slight slip due to bogey on hole 17 reduced his lead back to one stroke.

Despite the blemish, Parker’s four-round effort was enough to see his name added to the Carnegie Cup alongside the likes of Greg Norman and Rod Pampling.

“I played really well and it is a great feeling to come away with a victory particularly with Elliot and Dean right there the whole way,” said Parker.

“Elliot just doesn’t make mistakes so I really needed to pull out all the stops and was lucky enough to be in front after 18 holes.”

Yet another consistent round of three birdies and three bogeys saw the Mackay Golf Club PGA Trainee finish as runner up in 2020.

“I did all I feel I could to get the victory but in the end Luke was just playing too well,” said Beel.

“I putted really well all week, I just wasn’t good enough albeit going down by one shot hurts a little bit.”

City of Logan local Dean Jamieson of Hills Golf Club fired a final round of 2-over par to finish in third place with a total score of 3-over 291.

“I came into the event with no high hopes however soon found some good memories from last year where I finished second so I am happy with the result,” said Jamieson.

TJ King took out fourth place, ahead of Alexander McCoy in fifth.

The low round of the day went to Headland Golf Club PGA Trainee Jordan McDonald with 2-under 70 in the final round.

The QLD PGA Trainee contingent will enjoy a weekend’s break ahead of the Gainsborough Greens Trainee Pro-Am this coming Monday.

For the full final leaderboard visit pga.org.au.